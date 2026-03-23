Alice Cooper Launches Golf Apparel Line Through New Online Store

Global Merchandising Services unveiled an e-commerce shop called Golf Rocks on March 19. The Cooper Club debuted as the flagship collection. Golf shirts, hats, gloves, and tees blend rock aesthetics with athletic wear.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer merged his theatrical persona with fairway fashion. You can't find these pieces anywhere else.

"Golf has always been one of my passions, and this line lets me bring a little rock 'n' roll to the course," said Alice Cooper on his website. "It's fun, edgy, and totally in line with my style and perfect for fans who like to make a statement."

Barry Drinkwater founded Global Merchandising Services. He shared thoughts about the debut. "We couldn't be more excited to launch our 'Golf Rocks' store with Alice Cooper's 'The Cooper Club' line," said Drinkwater in a press release picked up by Metal Tabs. "It's the ultimate mashup of rock star attitude and golf-ready performance, giving fans a chance to show off their personality while enjoying the game."

The shock-rock pioneer constructed a theatrical brand across five decades of hard rock, with electric chairs appearing onstage, guillotines dropping, fake blood splatter, and Boa constrictors slithering through crowds. Horror movies met vaudeville in his performances, fused with garage rock grit. Songs like "School's Out" and "Poison" became anthems and dominated the airwaves.

The company operates from London and Los Angeles, managing music and celebrity merchandising. Retail distribution spans live events, web shops, pop-up locations, sponsorships, endorsements, and third-party licensing agreements.