Billy Squier Drops Rare 2LP for Record Store Day 2026

2LP edition contains expanded liner notes, The 2LP set includes extended versions, previously unreleased material, and alternate mixes, all exclusive to this Record Store Day set. Only 900 units pressed.

Vinyl collectors and classic rock fans have another reason to line up early this April. Record Store Day 2026 is set for April 18, and buried among a stacked list of releases is a must-have for fans of ’80s arena rock: Billy Squier’s Tell the Truth: Deluxe (2LP).

This release lands in the “RSD Limited Run / Regional Focus” category, meaning it won’t be everywhere... and once it’s gone, it’s gone. That alone gives it collector appeal, but the deeper story makes it even more interesting.

The Backstory of Tell The Truth

By the early '80s, Billy Squier was everywhere. With massive success from albums like Don’t Say No (1981), he became one of the biggest rock radio staples of the MTV era. Songs like “The Stroke” and “My Kinda Lover” weren’t just hits; they were radio lifeblood.

But Squier’s career trajectory wasn’t always smooth. His breakout song, "The Stroke" expressed his frustration with the record industry. If you didn't have the right connections... good luck getting your music out there. Billy's song was something so many of us could identify with. Plus, it showed Squier's '80s swagger and attitude.

Billy Squier had hit after hit in the '80s: 11 songs hit the Billboard Hot 100. Multiple titles remain a major presence on classic rock radio today. The video for "Rock Me Tonite" was an unbelievable (but true) story of a career on fire, stalled because of one poorly received video. Story has it that Billy hated the video, but it was out of his control. To be clear, I think "Rock Me Tonite" is a great song. I still love it, and chart-wise, it was one of Billy's most successful.

Billy Squier's final album, released by Capitol Records, was Tell The Truth in 1993. No one really knows why, but Capitol shelved the album. In an interview with Rock Pages, Billy Squier talked about new management coming into Capitol. "When I finished 'Tell The Truth' and gave it to Capitol, he (Gary Gersh) called me up...it was spring of 1993...he called me up at my home, and he said, 'Billy, I wanna tell you something. This is the best record that’s coming out from our label for at least the next six months...and I am gonna make sure that nobody hears it!' He said that...he said, 'I’m gonna bury your record!' And I said to him, 'What are you talking about?' He wouldn’t give me a straight answer...nothing!"

Over the next couple of decades, Billy Squier didn't record much... presumably because of his experiences with the recording business.

Courtesy of Billy Sqier's Facebook page

What We Know About the 2LP Deluxe Package

The 2026 Record Store Day version of Tell the Truth: Deluxe arrives as a 2LP vinyl set, expanding the material into a more collectible and immersive listening experience.

While full packaging specs are still rolling out, here’s what defines this kind of RSD deluxe release:

Double LP format (2LP): allows for expanded tracklists, alternate takes, or improved audio spacing

allows for expanded tracklists, alternate takes, or improved audio spacing Limited pressing: Only 900 copies will be pressed

Only 900 copies will be pressed Vinyl-first experience: curated specifically for collectors and analog purists

curated specifically for collectors and analog purists Upgraded packaging: expanded liner notes, extended versions, previously unreleased material, and alternate mixes, all exclusive to this Record Store Day set.

The package is positioned as "The best Billy Squier album you've never heard."

Billy Squier and Record Store Day

Record Store Day has become a major driver of rediscovery. It’s not just about new music—it’s about reframing artists and albums that may have been overlooked or misunderstood.

For Billy Squier, this release hits at the perfect time:

Vinyl resurgence: fans are revisiting classic rock catalogs in physical form

fans are revisiting classic rock catalogs in physical form Reevaluation era: artists once defined by MTV moments (good or bad) are being reconsidered for their musicianship

artists once defined by MTV moments (good or bad) are being reconsidered for their musicianship Collector culture: limited 2LP sets like this often become instant conversation pieces

And let’s be honest, Squier’s legacy deserves a second look beyond one infamous video narrative. His riffs, songwriting, and influence on arena rock remain undeniable. I've said for years that Billy Squier should tour. People want to hear his music.

Final Take From a Fan

The Tell the Truth: Deluxe 2LP release isn’t just another vinyl drop. It’s a chance to revisit Billy Squier at a pivotal moment in his career. It's an amazing album that we never got to hear. Now the album is finally getting the special light it has deserved for more than 20 years.