The Gene Simmons Band to Play Rock & Brews?

When Gene Simmons says it's time to rock, he is not kidding. Rock fans in Metro Detroit may want to get ready, because a familiar face from one of rock’s most legendary bands could be making a stop in Royal Oak. According to Ultimate Classic Rock, Gene Simmons might also perform with his solo band this summer at the brand-new Rock & Brews.

Scott Randall It Rocks! The New Attraction in Royal Oak photo Scott Randall

Could the Rumors Be True?

The report, published March 17, 2026, adds another layer of excitement to what is already shaping up to be one of the most talked-about new venues in Oakland County. The Royal Oak location officially opened its doors on Thursday, March 19, bringing a full-on rock-and-roll experience to the heart of downtown.

Founded by Simmons and fellow Paul Stanley, along with business partners including Drew Lane, Rock & Brews has built its brand around combining music culture with an elevated bar and dining atmosphere. The concept has been successful in other markets, but this marks a major new chapter for the Detroit area—especially for fans still feeling the absence of the former Hard Rock Cafe Detroit.

Scott Randall One of the many long bars at Rock & Brews, photo Scott Randall

We're Open for Business

A grand opening celebration is already scheduled for Thursday, April 9, 2026, and Simmons himself is expected to be in attendance. That appearance alone is likely to draw a crowd, but the bigger headline is the potential live performance later in the year. Ultimate Classic Rock reports that Simmons will return on Monday, September 7, 2026, to perform with his solo band on the venue’s stage.

As of now, there has been no official confirmation from the restaurant, and ticket details have not yet been released. Still, the mere possibility of seeing a Rock and Roll Hall of Famer in such an intimate setting has generated serious buzz among fans.

Scott Randall Famous Rock Wall photo scott randall

And intimate might be the perfect word. Unlike massive arenas typically associated with KISS, Rock & Brews offers a much closer connection between performer and audience. The venue itself is designed with live music in mind, particularly on its second floor, which features a dedicated bar and concert stage already hosting local acts.

Scott Randall The Rock Stage many future local and Big name acts to play on. Photo Scott Randall

Three Floors of Rock & Roll

The first floor serves as the main dining area, welcoming guests with a menu that leans into comfort food with a rock-inspired twist. The second floor is where the live music energy kicks in, complete with a stage that puts fans right in the action. Up top, the third-floor rooftop sky lounge offers a more laid-back vibe, giving visitors a chance to take in the city while still surrounded by music culture.

Hours of operation for both daytime dining and late-night crowds are open until 2 a.m. on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays.

The Reviews Are In

Even in its earliest days, Rock & Brews is already making an impression. Guests attending VIP soft-opening events have described the space as a full sensory experience for music lovers. Every wall is packed with memorabilia, artwork, and nods to rock history, making it feel more like a living museum than a typical restaurant. It’s the kind of place where you might come for dinner but end up spending half the night just taking it all in.

Scott Randall Photo of an ice cream brownie dessert at Rock & Brews, Photo scott randall

The food is getting strong early reviews, with standout items like oversized pretzels and indulgent desserts—perfect fuel for a night of live music. Meanwhile, the stage's booking calendar is already filling up with local favorites, giving the venue a strong connection to the Detroit music scene right out of the gate.

If the reported September performance by Gene Simmons becomes official, it would mark a major milestone for the new hotspot—cementing its status as more than just a themed restaurant, but a legitimate live music destination.