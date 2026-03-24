Hulu’s ‘Paradise’ is Worth the Watch

James Marsden is one of the stars from Hulu’s Paradise series. He plays the role of President Cal Bradford Photo by Olivia Wong/Getty Images

If you’re looking for a TV show that grabs you, messes with your head, and then dares you to hit “next episode” at 1:30 in the morning… Paradise is that show. Before I watched the show, I thought it was another one of these "detective in paradise" shows, but it's not. Paradise is not what you think it is. It’s part mystery, part sci-fi, part emotional gut punch. And honestly, that’s what makes it awesome.

What Paradise is Really About

Right out of the gate, the premise pulls you in: a Secret Service agent discovers the President has been murdered… but the world around him isn’t what it seems. The story unfolds inside a massive underground bunker years after a doomsday event, and nothing... nothing is as simple as it looks.

What makes it binge-worthy is how it’s structured. The show constantly jumps between timelines: past, present, and emotional memory. You’re basically putting together a giant puzzle alongside the characters. And just when you think you’ve got it figured out? Boom. New twist.

Cliffhangers are a weapon in this show. Almost every episode ends with a “wait… WHAT?” moment that forces you to keep going. It’s very much in that Lost / 24 lane, layered storytelling, secrets on top of secrets, and reveals that make you rethink everything you just watched.

Why I Love It

There are a few big reasons this show hits:

The mystery never feels cheap: every reveal connects back to something earlier

The emotional stakes are real (especially with family storylines)

The characters are messy, layered, and human

It’s a rare show where you genuinely don’t know who to trust

And maybe most importantly, it respects the audience. You have to pay attention. Miss something, and you’ll feel it. Pay attention, and you still may not see it coming. This show is very well written. It had me hooked from the first episode.

Character Breakdown Without Major Spoilers

Xavier Collins (Sterling K. Brown)

The heart of the show. Xavier is a Secret Service agent investigating the President’s murder… while also being treated like a suspect himself. What makes him compelling is the balance. He’s tough, sharp, and driven, but also deeply emotional when it comes to his family. His relationship with his wife and kids adds real weight to everything he does.

Motivation: Protect his family, find the truth

Strength: Relentless, moral compass

Weakness: Carries emotional baggage that clouds decisions

Samantha “Sinatra” Redmond (Julianne Nicholson)

One of the juiciest characters on TV right now. She’s powerful, mysterious, and very possibly pulling more strings than anyone realizes. The more her character develops, the more I ask myself two questions: "What made her so evil?" and "Is she not as evil as I think she is?"

Sinatra's character is billionaire mastermind meets survival strategist. The dome that has saved so many lives exists because of her money and vision. But to what lengths will she go to protect her vision of what society should be? What is her long-game? You never fully know her agenda.

President Cal Bradford (James Marsden)

Possibly the most likable fictional president you’ll see in a long time. Even though the story starts with his death, Cal is everywhere through flashbacks, and he’s way more complex than you expect. Cal is charismatic, flawed, and literally has the weight of the world on his shoulders.

Another thing I love about Cal Bradford: he LOVES classic rock. The first season uses a lot of rock songs but turns them into dramatic remixes (if that makes sense). Watch the show, and you'll hear what I mean.

What Sets Hulu's Paradise Apart

What really sets Paradise apart is how it uses callbacks. Little moments from earlier episodes suddenly become HUGE later. Lines of dialogue, background details, relationships; you’ll find yourself thinking back like, “Ohhhh, that’s why that mattered.”

It rewards rewatching, too. Once you know certain reveals, going back hits completely differently.

You can stream Paradise on Hulu, with new episodes rolling out weekly for Season 2 (which premiered in February 2026). Season 1 is fully bingeable right now, and fair warning, you’ll probably crush it faster than you planned.