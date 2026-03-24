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Justin Verlander Comes Home Full Circle to Detroit

Justin Verlander will start April 5 vs. the Cardinals in his Tigers return to Comerica Park. It’s the kind of sports story that feels more like fiction than reality. Future Hall…

Screamin' Scott
Justin Verlander

Justin Verlander is Home

Scott Randall

Justin Verlander will start April 5 vs. the Cardinals in his Tigers return to Comerica Park.

It’s the kind of sports story that feels more like fiction than reality. Future Hall of Famer, a franchise icon, and a city still chasing glory, all coming back together for one more shot. But in 2026, it’s real: Justin Verlander is back where it all began, rejoining the Detroit Tigers with something he’s been chasing for nearly two decades—unfinished business.

Detroit Tigers PawsScott Randall

WCSX's Screamin Scott with Tigers Mascot PAWS Photo Scott Randall

Is JV Really Coming Home?

For years, Tigers fans wondered if this moment would ever come. After Justin Verlander was traded in 2017 to the Houston Astros, it felt like the end of an era. He went on to win two World Series titles, cement his legacy, and build a résumé that includes three Cy Young Awards, a 2011 MVP season, and more than 3,000 strikeouts. Along the way, he also had stops with the New York Mets and the San Francisco Giants, proving his greatness across multiple chapters.

But Detroit always lingered in the background.

There were hints over the years—comments in interviews, subtle nods to his early career, and an unmistakable tone whenever he spoke about the city that drafted him in 2004. Verlander never hid it: he wanted to come back. He wanted another shot. And most of all, he wanted to finish what he started.

Now, at 43 years old, he’s doing exactly that.

The Last Contract

In February 2026, Verlander signed a one-year, $13 million deal to return to Detroit, instantly becoming the most talked-about storyline of the season. It’s not just a reunion—it’s a mission. Verlander has been crystal clear about why he’s back: “I want to win one.” Not just anywhere. In Detroit.

That’s the piece missing from his legendary career.

During his first stint with the Tigers from 2005 to 2017, Verlander helped bring the team to the brink of greatness. He won Rookie of the Year in 2006, led the team to multiple playoff runs, and captured both the Cy Young and MVP in a historic 2011 season. But a World Series title in Detroit always remained just out of reach.

That’s the “unfinished business” he keeps talking about.

And now, the story comes full circle.

Opening Day!

Comerica ParkScott Randall

Tiger Opening Day photo Scott Randall

On April 5, Verlander will take the mound at Comerica Park for his first home start back in a Tigers uniform, facing the St. Louis Cardinals. It won’t just be another regular-season game—it will feel like a moment frozen in time. Fans who watched him grow into a superstar will be there again, only now with a deeper appreciation for everything he’s accomplished.

What makes this return even more compelling is the belief that this Tigers team is ready to win now. Verlander has said he feels the “vibe” is right—that the clubhouse has the energy and expectation of a contender. And for a pitcher who has seen it all, that confidence carries weight.

He’s not coming back for nostalgia. He’s coming back to compete.

Off the field, the return also carries personal meaning. Verlander has spoken about bringing his family back to Detroit, giving his daughter a chance to experience the place where his career—and life—took off. While he and his wife, Kate Upton, continue to build their future, including a home in Florida, Detroit represents something deeper: roots, history, and legacy.

No matter what, this will be a Fun Season

Baseball in the infieldGetty Images

Getty Images

For Tigers fans, it’s a dream they never truly let go of—but never fully expected to see realized.

Because in sports, stories like this don’t always get their final chapter.

But this one does.

Justin Verlander is back in Detroit. The jersey looks right. The stage is set. And with one goal left to accomplish, the ending to this story is still unwritten—but for the first time in a long time, it feels possible.

BaseballDetroit Tigers Opening DayJustin Verlander
Screamin' ScottEditor
Born in Mt Clemens, Screamin’ Scott has been a part of the Detroit airwaves for 30-plus years. With 40 years of experience in radio. When he’s not out on the streets for WCSX, you can find him devoting time to local charities with his, “Screamin Angels”; and for 16 years with Rock 4 Tots charity. And last 10 years with his local band, "Chit!." Screamin Scott likes to write about nostalgic Detroit area memories, classic rock, and local metro Detroit topics.
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