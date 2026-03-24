Win tickets to Bryan Adams: Roll with the Punches August 15th!

Bryan Adams Returns to Detroit — Roll With The Punches Live

A night of arena rock built on decades of hits is coming to Detroit. Bryan Adams brings the Roll with the Punches tour to Little Caesars Arena on Saturday, August 15, 2026, joined by Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo—and 94.7 WCSX is giving you a chance to be there.

This lineup delivers a full night of rock that spans generations. Bryan Adams has built a career on songs that hold up in any setting—records that move easily from radio to a live arena, where they take on a new level of energy. His shows are known for their steady pace and connection with the crowd, keeping the focus on the music from start to finish.

Adding Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo brings another layer to the night. Their catalog is packed with songs that helped define the sound of classic rock radio, and their live performance still carries the same edge and precision. Together, this bill creates a show that feels complete—three artists with distinct styles, all rooted in the same era of rock.

Inside Little Caesars Arena, the scale of the production meets the familiarity of the music. The lights, the sound, and the crowd all come together, creating moments where entire sections of the arena are singing along without missing a word.

Event Details:

Bryan Adams: Roll with the Punches

With Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo

Saturday, August 15, 2026

Little Caesars Arena – Detroit

Purchase tickets here!

94.7 WCSX is giving you the opportunity to be in the building for it. If these songs have been part of your playlist for years, this is your chance to hear them live.

Register To Win Below.