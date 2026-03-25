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Bryan Adams Bringing His ‘Roll With The Punches’ Tour to the U.S

Bryan Adams is back on the road, and no, he’s not easing into retirement just yet. The Canadian rocker has announced a second U.S. leg of his Roll With The…

Anne Erickson
Bryan Adams is back on the road, and no, he’s not easing into retirement just yet.
Getty Images / Jeremy Chan

Bryan Adams is back on the road, and no, he’s not easing into retirement just yet. The Canadian rocker has announced a second U.S. leg of his Roll With The Punches tour, and this one feels like it’s bringing the hits with a little extra bite.

Adams has tacked on 16 new dates, proving he’s still got the stamina to move through a summer schedule that would leave most people in the dust. Plus, Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo are back, slipping in like old flames you never really got over. Their chemistry on stage last time was the kind of thing you can’t fake, and Adams clearly knows it.

Bryan Adams' Roll With The Punches Tour

The tour kicks off July 24 in St. Louis and makes its way through Houston, New Orleans, Orlando, Baltimore and Detroit, before closing the run Aug. 16 in Milwaukee. Citi and Verizon presales started on Tuesday, March 24, with the general public able to snatch tickets Friday, March 27, at the same hour. If you’ve ever wanted to see a man who’s been doing this for decades still work a stage like it’s brand new, this is your moment.

But, the U.S. isn’t just getting the full-band treatment. Adams is also slotting in a handful of Bare Bones solo acoustic shows at the Encore Theatre in Las Vegas starting June 2. No smoke machines. No lights. This show is just him, his guitar and the kind of intimacy that makes a room lean in closer than it probably should.

The globe doesn’t get a break either. Adams hits Cape Town on April 21 to kick off the South African leg, and he’s got Europe and Canada in the pipeline for 2026. That’s a lot of miles, a lot of sweat and a lot of songs that refuse to die.

This tour isn’t about nostalgia. It’s about a man who still wants to get under your skin, make you move and maybe even make you blush a little while he’s at it. If you want to chase that magic, the full list of dates lives at his official website.

Bryan Adams
Anne EricksonWriter
Anne Erickson started her radio career shortly after graduating from Michigan State University and has worked on-air in Detroit, Flint, Toledo, Lansing and beyond. As someone who absolutely loves rock, metal and alt music, she instantly fell in love with radio and hasn’t looked back. When she’s not working, Anne makes her own music with her band, Upon Wings, and she also loves cheering on her favorite Detroit and Michigan sports teams, especially Lions and MSU football. Anne is also an award-winning journalist, and her byline has run in a variety of national publications. You can also hear her weekends on WRIF.
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