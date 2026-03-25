Bryan Adams Bringing His ‘Roll With The Punches’ Tour to the U.S

Bryan Adams is back on the road, and no, he’s not easing into retirement just yet. The Canadian rocker has announced a second U.S. leg of his Roll With The Punches tour, and this one feels like it’s bringing the hits with a little extra bite.

Adams has tacked on 16 new dates, proving he’s still got the stamina to move through a summer schedule that would leave most people in the dust. Plus, Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo are back, slipping in like old flames you never really got over. Their chemistry on stage last time was the kind of thing you can’t fake, and Adams clearly knows it.

Bryan Adams' Roll With The Punches Tour

The tour kicks off July 24 in St. Louis and makes its way through Houston, New Orleans, Orlando, Baltimore and Detroit, before closing the run Aug. 16 in Milwaukee. Citi and Verizon presales started on Tuesday, March 24, with the general public able to snatch tickets Friday, March 27, at the same hour. If you’ve ever wanted to see a man who’s been doing this for decades still work a stage like it’s brand new, this is your moment.

But, the U.S. isn’t just getting the full-band treatment. Adams is also slotting in a handful of Bare Bones solo acoustic shows at the Encore Theatre in Las Vegas starting June 2. No smoke machines. No lights. This show is just him, his guitar and the kind of intimacy that makes a room lean in closer than it probably should.

The globe doesn’t get a break either. Adams hits Cape Town on April 21 to kick off the South African leg, and he’s got Europe and Canada in the pipeline for 2026. That’s a lot of miles, a lot of sweat and a lot of songs that refuse to die.