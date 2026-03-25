Candlebox Works on New Album for 2027 After Scrapping Retirement Plans

Candlebox has eight songs done and is planning on releasing a new studio album in 2027. Frontman Kevin Martin confirmed the band will finish two or three more tracks for single releases this year before the complete record arrives next year.

"Yeah, for some reason we think we should make another record," said Martin to Clint Switzer of On The Road To Rock. "We have eight songs now. We're working on probably two or three to get done, and single releases this year, and then go for the full album release next year."

This upcoming record follows 2023's The Long Goodbye, which was billed as the Seattle rock group's final release. Martin announced he'd retire that year to spend time with his family and launch a bourbon product, but he reversed course after tour offers poured in.

Original guitarist Peter Klett rejoined in 2025 after years away. His return has transformed how the group performs live and writes new material.

"It's been really just a pleasure," Martin told Switzer. "When he came back last year and we did, I think we did, like, 15 to 16 shows last year, maybe 20, I don't recall, it was just like old times."

Martin explained that Klett's playing style affects his vocal performance in ways other guitarists can't replicate. "It's funny — when he plays, I sing the song exactly how it's supposed to be sung," he said. "It's just the oddest thing. With Brian [Quinn] and Island [Styles], I can go wherever I want, but there's something about how [Pete] plays that it makes me sing the song exactly how it was done on the record."

The band now calls its current tour the We Can't Quit You, Babe tour. Martin pointed out that other acts like Rainbow, The Who, and Kiss have also reversed retirement announcements.