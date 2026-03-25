Disturbed Adds Surprise Show Amid 2026 Hiatus

Disturbed has squeezed another summer gig into their calendar. This comes as a surprise, as the band had previously announced plans to take a break in 2026. Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, Florida, will host them on July 7. The band announced it on their social media channels.

This Florida performance joins an earlier booking at Inkcarceration Festival in Mansfield, Ohio, scheduled for July 17. That makes two confirmed dates for a band that swore they'd slow down this year.

Fan club members can grab tickets starting today, March 24. Everyone else waits until Friday, March 27, at 10:00 a.m. EST, when general sales begin.

David Draiman sings lead vocals, Dan Donegan plays guitar, Mike Wengren is on drums, and John Moyer handles bass duties. Donegan and Wengren started the band in Chicago in 1994. Draiman stepped in to replace vocalist Erich Awalt two years later. Moyer joined in 2004 after bassist Steve "Fuzz" Kmak left.

Their first record, The Sickness, was released in 2000. It blew up, with "Down With the Sickness" and "Stupify" becoming massive singles that year. Then came four consecutive albums that all hit number one on the Billboard 200 chart: Believe arrived in 2002, Ten Thousand Fists in 2005, Indestructible in 2008, and Asylum in 2010.

The group went quiet in October 2011. Members chased solo projects during that pause. They released The Lost Children during that time, which was a collection of previously unreleased tracks, and June 2015 brought them roaring back with album number six, Immortalized. Evolution followed in 2018, and Divisive hit stores in 2022.