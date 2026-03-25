ContestsConcerts + Events
LISTEN LIVE

Disturbed Adds Surprise Show Amid 2026 Hiatus

Disturbed has squeezed another summer gig into their calendar. This comes as a surprise, as the band had previously announced plans to take a break in 2026. Hard Rock Live…

Dan Teodorescu
Singer David Draiman of Disturbed performs during a stop of "The Sickness" 25th anniversary tour at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 17, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Ethan Miller via Getty Images

Disturbed has squeezed another summer gig into their calendar. This comes as a surprise, as the band had previously announced plans to take a break in 2026. Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, Florida, will host them on July 7. The band announced it on their social media channels.

This Florida performance joins an earlier booking at Inkcarceration Festival in Mansfield, Ohio, scheduled for July 17. That makes two confirmed dates for a band that swore they'd slow down this year.

Fan club members can grab tickets starting today, March 24. Everyone else waits until Friday, March 27, at 10:00 a.m. EST, when general sales begin.

David Draiman sings lead vocals, Dan Donegan plays guitar, Mike Wengren is on drums, and John Moyer handles bass duties. Donegan and Wengren started the band in Chicago in 1994. Draiman stepped in to replace vocalist Erich Awalt two years later. Moyer joined in 2004 after bassist Steve "Fuzz" Kmak left.

Their first record, The Sickness, was released in 2000. It blew up, with "Down With the Sickness" and "Stupify" becoming massive singles that year. Then came four consecutive albums that all hit number one on the Billboard 200 chart: Believe arrived in 2002, Ten Thousand Fists in 2005, Indestructible in 2008, and Asylum in 2010.

The group went quiet in October 2011. Members chased solo projects during that pause. They released The Lost Children during that time, which was a collection of previously unreleased tracks, and June 2015 brought them roaring back with album number six, Immortalized. Evolution followed in 2018, and Divisive hit stores in 2022.

The 2026 hiatus still seems to be happening. But this surprise second show hints that fans might catch a few scattered performances before the year ends. Fans can get tickets for the Hollywood, FL, show and stay up to date with other potential shows this year on the band's official website.

David DraimanDisturbed
Dan TeodorescuWriter
Related Stories
Kevin Martin of Candlebox performs at Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre on August 16, 2024 in Sterling Heights, Michigan.
MusicCandlebox Works on New Album for 2027 After Scrapping Retirement PlansDan Teodorescu
Peter Criss attends the 2025 Raven Drum Foundation Benefit Concert & Legacy Award Commemoration at The Cutting Room on April 25, 2025 in New York City.
MusicPeter Criss Returns: Solo Album Launch Sparks Special Meet-and-GreetLaura Adkins
The Doobie Brothers are hitting the road again this fall, and they’re doing it with the kind of quiet confidence.
MusicThe Doobie Brothers Hitting the Road This FallAnne Erickson
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect