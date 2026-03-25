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Stress-Free Process For Veterans Benefits

Did you know the mission of Oakland County Veterans’ Services is simple? Help veterans and their families receive every benefit they’ve earned while making the process easy and stress-free. Their…

Alex Cauthren
In partnership with
Oakland County Veterans’ Services
Oakland County Veterans’ Services

Did you know the mission of Oakland County Veterans’ Services is simple? Help veterans and their families receive every benefit they’ve earned while making the process easy and stress-free. Their advocates will help you every step of the way. Many veterans miss out on benefits simply because the system is complex. Oakland County Veterans’ Services ensures no one has to go through it alone—providing clear guidance and real support at no cost.

For over 60 years, Oakland County Veterans’ Services has helped veterans access federal, state, and local benefits. Their trained Benefits Counselors provide one-on-one guidance for a more streamlined process. Support doesn’t stop with the veteran. Spouses and dependents can also get help accessing survivor benefits and navigating the claims process. Make your appointment today! Click here to learn more.

Oakland County Veterans Services
Alex CauthrenEditor
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