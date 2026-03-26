Jerry Garcia Symphonic Celebration Brings Seven Shows to East Coast This Summer

JamBase wrote, "The musical legacy of Jerry Garcia and the Grateful Dead will be honored by an all-star band featuring members of the extended GD family this summer." They'll perform seven Jerry Garcia Symphonic Celebration concerts across Northeast venues, marking the first extended run of these orchestral performances in ten years.

Keyboardist Melvin Seals will lead the group. Vocalist Jacklyn LaBranch will join him. Both musicians spent over two decades performing with the Jerry Garcia Band.

Bassist Grahame Lesh, guitarist Tom Hamilton, drummer John Morgan Kimock, and vocalist Kanika Moore round out the lineup. Grahame Lesh is Phil Lesh's son, the legendary Grateful Dead bassist. John Morgan Kimock follows in his father, Steve Kimock's, footsteps on guitar. Hamilton currently performs with Joe Russo's Almost Dead, while Moore previously performed with Doom Flamingo.

The tour will start on June 30 at Tanglewood in Lenox, Massachusetts. Six more performances will follow after a July hiatus, beginning on Aug. 28 at TD Pavilion at Highmark Mann in Philadelphia.

Next comes Holmdel, New Jersey, on Aug. 29, and then Bethel, New York, on Aug. 30. Canandaigua, New York, gets its turn on Sept. 1. The group will visit Richmond, Virginia, on Sept. 3. The final performance will happen on Sept. 4 at Wolf Trap in Vienna, Virginia.

Each performance pairs the band with a local orchestra. The National Symphony Orchestra will accompany the Wolf Trap performance.