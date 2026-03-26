Pete Townshend Gives Hope for a New Who Album

The Who may actually have a new album on the way. Even though vocalist Roger Daltrey has said before that he didn’t see why the band should release another Who record, including in a 2023 interview with NME, Pete Townshend is saying that Daltrey is now open to the idea. That’s quite a turn of events.

Townshend took to social media this month to post photos of his new songwriting studio in London. In the post, he captioned it, “It’s mine now. I’m loving it. Great sound. I’m very spoiled.”

So, what’s the big deal? Well, a follower commented on the post, stating, “There’s no way you’re gonna do another Who album.” So, Townshend responded, stating, “You might be wrong. Roger wants to give it a try.”

So, Daltrey wants to “give it a try” when it comes to new music from The Who. Time will tell if this actually happens, but we’re not mad about the idea.

The Who’s most recent album is 2019’s Who. It marked the first new Who album in 13 years.

The Who Have a Legacy of Rock Music

The Who have been around so long it almost feels unfair. They started out in the early ’60s as a scrappy bunch from London, and somehow, they still sound like they’re not done tearing up the stage. What makes them last isn’t just the songs. They have the attitude and willingness to smash everything and rebuild it louder, faster and better.

Townshend’s riffs have always had this sense of motion, like the world’s spinning too fast and you’d better hang on. Roger Daltrey’s vocals can go from tender to apocalyptic in a single line, and when Keith Moon’s drums were alive, you never knew if the beat would collapse or lift you higher. John Entwistle’s bass was also the secret weapon under all the noise.