Triumph Kicks Off 50th Anniversary Tour With Make-A-Wish Benefit Shows in Florida

Triumph will launch its first tour in three decades on April 10 at Hard Rock Live Universal Orlando. Net profits will go to the Make-A-Wish Foundation. The Canadian rock trio will perform at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, Florida, on April 13 after the Orlando show. Both events support a charity initiative that has raised $7 million for Make-A-Wish since 2004. The concerts are also tied to the Celebration Exotic Car Festival.

"We are excited to kick off our Rock & Roll Machine Reloaded Tour in Orlando on April 10th, and fight the good fight together with our fans to create life-changing wishes for children," said drummer and co-founder Gil Moore, according to That Eric Alper.

Additional founders Rik Emmett and Mike Levine will perform with Bon Jovi guitarist Phil X, Todd Kerns on bass, and Brent Fitz on drums. This expanded lineup lets the band recreate its studio sound onstage.

The group started in Toronto in 1975. They built their reputation through relentless touring and albums like Allied Forces and Thunder Seven. Twenty-five gold and platinum awards came from 16 albums, and the band played before nearly 500,000 fans at the US Festival.

Songs like "Lay It on the Line," "Magic Power," and "Fight the Good Fight" became rock staples. Jeff Ippoliti, founder of the Celebration Exotic Car Festival, connected with Moore through a mutual contact with Lawrence Gowan of Styx. According to News4SA, the festival has grown from a one-day event that raised $10,000 into a five-day gathering with 300 cars and 40,000 attendees.