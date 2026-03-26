Van Halen’s First Album with Keybords is Not what You Think

March 26th, 1980, Van Halen's album Women and Children was released. Most people remember the keyboards on Van Halen's 1984 album, with their #1 hit song "Jump". But it wasn't the first keyboard used on a Van Halen album. The first song was "And the cradle will rock."

Introducing Eddie on the Keyboards

Women and Children First, a record that didn’t just solidify their dominance in hard rock—it quietly planted the seeds for one of the band’s most controversial evolutions. While many fans immediately think of 1984 as the group’s keyboard breakthrough, the truth is that the story began here, hidden in plain sight within one of the album’s most explosive tracks.

Don't Look Now, but Here Comes The 80s

By 1980, Van Halen had already redefined what a rock band could be. Their first two albums were packed with swagger, virtuosity, and the larger-than-life personality of frontman David Lee Roth. Guitarist Eddie Van Halen had become a phenomenon, reshaping the language of rock guitar with his tapping technique and sonic experimentation. But Women and Children First marked the first time the band fully leaned into original material—no cover songs, no safety nets—just raw, unfiltered creativity.

And right in the middle of that creative storm came “And the Cradle Will Rock...,” a track that sounded like classic Van Halen on the surface, yet carried a secret that would ripple through the band’s future.

The song’s iconic opening riff has long fooled listeners into thinking it’s a heavily processed guitar. In reality, it’s something far more inventive: Eddie Van Halen playing a Wurlitzer electric piano. But this wasn’t a gentle, melodic keyboard part. Eddie routed the instrument through an MXR flanger. He blasted it through his roaring Marshall Plexi amplifier, transforming the piano into something that snarled, buzzed, and roared like a guitar on steroids. It was a brilliant bit of sonic camouflage—one that allowed Eddie to experiment without completely abandoning the band’s hard-edged identity.

Scott Randall Same type of Wurlitzer electric piano used on the song And the Cradle Will Rock photo Scott Randall

You're a Guitar Hero, Nobody Wants Keyboards

Still, the idea of keyboards—even disguised ones—was not universally welcomed within the band. David Lee Roth, ever the showman and guardian of Van Halen’s image, was hesitant. The notion of a “guitar hero” stepping behind a keyboard threatened the mythology they had built. On stage, the compromise was telling: bassist Michael Anthony handled the keyboard parts live, preserving Eddie’s role as the band’s fretboard wizard in the eyes of the audience.

Yet the seed had been planted.

Women and Children First itself carried a heavier, more aggressive tone than its predecessors. Tracks like “Everybody Wants Some!!” and “Romeo Delight” pushed the band further into raw, unpolished territory. Produced by Ted Templeman and engineered by Donn Landee, the album captured a band at its peak—tight, fearless, and brimming with attitude. It quickly went platinum, reinforcing Van Halen’s reputation as one of the most electrifying live acts in rock.

Eddie Loved the Piano

But beneath that success, a subtle shift was underway. Eddie’s curiosity about keyboards wasn’t a one-off experiment—it was the beginning of a broader musical vision. While he remained deeply connected to the guitar, he was equally drawn to the textures and possibilities that synthesizers and electric pianos could offer. That curiosity would only grow stronger as the band moved into the new decade.

By the time Van Halen entered the MTV era, that experimentation would explode into full view. 1984 would feature bold, synth-driven tracks like “Jump,” “I’ll Wait,” and the album’s atmospheric title piece. The Oberheim OB-Xa synthesizer became as central to the band’s sound as Eddie’s guitar once was. For some fans, it was a thrilling evolution; for others, it felt like a departure from the raw rock energy that had defined their early years.

For David Lee Roth, it was something more personal. His resistance to keyboards wasn’t just about sound—it was about identity. As Eddie pushed forward with his expanding musical palette, the creative tension between the two grew harder to ignore. What began as a disguised keyboard riff in “And the Cradle Will Rock...” eventually became a defining fault line within the band.

In hindsight, Women and Children First stands as a fascinating turning point. It captures the classic Van Halen lineup at full power—Roth’s charisma, Eddie’s innovation, Anthony’s harmonies, and Alex Van Halen’s thunderous drumming—while also hinting at the changes to come. The album didn’t abandon the band’s roots; it expanded them, adding a new dimension that would later dominate their sound.

Eddie More Keyboards, please?

For many fans, the Roth-era Van Halen records represent a kind of lightning in a bottle—an unrepeatable mix of attitude, talent, and chemistry. And while the band would go on to achieve massive success with Sammy Hagar in a new era, there’s something uniquely electric about those early years.

That’s what makes March 26, 1980, so significant. Women and Children First wasn’t just another hit album—it was the moment Van Halen quietly stepped into the future. Long before “Jump” dominated the airwaves, before synthesizers became a defining feature of their sound, Eddie Van Halen had already cracked the door open.