Buddy’s Pizza – Special Savings for Veterans

Service doesn’t happen once a year — and appreciation shouldn’t either. That's why we're declaring the calendar halfway point to Veterans Day — as “Halfway to Veterans Day.”



On May 11, Veterans can enjoy this special offer:

OFFER: Free 4-Square Cheese Pizza

DATE: Monday, May 11, 2026

Veterans that dine in at any full-service Buddy's Pizza location on Monday, May 11, 2026, will receive one Free 4-Square Cheese Pizza as a thank you for their service as we celebrate half-way to Veterans Day!