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Buddy’s Pizza – Special Savings for Veterans

Service doesn’t happen once a year — and appreciation shouldn’t either. That’s why we’re declaring the calendar halfway point to Veterans Day — as “Halfway to Veterans Day.” On May…

Doug Warner
Buddys Pizza

Service doesn’t happen once a year — and appreciation shouldn’t either. That's why we're declaring the calendar halfway point to Veterans Day — as “Halfway to Veterans Day.”

On May 11, Veterans can enjoy this special offer:

OFFER: Free 4-Square Cheese Pizza

DATE: Monday, May 11, 2026

Veterans that dine in at any full-service Buddy's Pizza location on Monday, May 11, 2026, will receive one Free 4-Square Cheese Pizza as a thank you for their service as we celebrate half-way to Veterans Day! 

Disclaimers: Valid for dine-in only on Monday, May 11, 2026. Military ID, VA card, or any other documentation verifying Veteran status required and must be presented at the time of ordering. Limit one pizza per Veteran. Not valid at the DTW location. 

veteranoffers
Doug WarnerWriter
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