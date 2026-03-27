I Thank You Friday- Veterans Auto Repair Center

Veterans Auto Repair Center of Madion Heights

Hello to all of our Veterans and 94.7 WCSX Classic Rock listeners. Friday is upon us and for this week, our I Thank You shout out goes to a local Veteran owned business in Madison Heights that for years has specialized in brake services, engine repair, oil changes, with fair & honest pricing. Our I Thank You shout out goes to Veterans Auto Repair Center.

Veterans Auto Repair Center is located at 1222 E. 11 mile rd, Madison Heights, MI, United States, 48071. Veterans Auto Repair Center was nominated by long standing customer and 94.7 WCSX listener TJ Nedwitz who shared a few words on the amazing work the guys and gals at Veterans Auto Repair Center do for their customers.

TJ: "Good Morning 94.7 WCSX, thanks for the service to our nation Big Jim. I wanna let you know about a local business here off of 11-mile road in Madison heights called Veterans Auto Repair Center. It's an auto mechanic repair shop that is owned by veterans and the guys there are great to work with when it comes to diagnosing a problem and making sure the job is done right the first time. The "big boss" Chris Hess gives you and honest assessment on your vehicles repair and his professional character as a veteran and mechanic shines like you have your brights on. Shout out that if yourself are a veteran, you can get a discount here too!"

Christopher Hess of Veterans Auto Repair Center Veterans Auto Repair Center services all vehicle makes and models

Getting the Job Done Right the First Time

With strong roots tied to patriotism and good old fashion tough American work skills, Veterans Auto Repair Center has built up a well reputation that has plenty of customers praising their skillful work and honesty to getting the job done and being back on the road. A 4.6/5.0 with over 150 reviews, many customers share their positive opinion on this Veteran owned business. A few of the many found below:

"I have an older vehicle that needs a lot of work here and there to keep her going. Chris and the guys at the shop have always been top rate. They always treat me like family and always gave me a fair price. It's hard to find a good mechanic to trust, and I am very happy that I found them. I've been taking my vehicle to them for a couple of years now. They never disappoint. I highly recommend them. I won't go anywhere else." -Anne W.

"Love it!! I cannot say enough good things about Veterans Auto in Madison Heights. They took good care of me. They were helpful fixed my Cruze of Fury. They have snap finance if you need time to pay for repairs. You hey have a few cute birds to keep you company. Thank you for serving and protecting our freedom and our country." -Kat M.

Walk-Ins welcomed, Appointments preferred at Veterans Auto Repair Center Veteran Discounts offered at Veterans Auto Repair Center

There are many ways to get a hold of Veterans Auto Repair Center in Madison Heights.

-A phone call at (248) 439-0036

-Business hours Monday-Friday 8am-6pm

-Reach out to their Facebook page for any questions

The way the roads are in Michigan the work won't be stopping anytime soon for this local veteran owned mechanic shop. For those here at 94.7 WCSX, we say THANK YOU Veterans Auto Repair Center!

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