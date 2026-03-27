LENA’S KITCHEN – Special Savings for Veterans
Service doesn’t happen once a year — and appreciation shouldn’t either. That’s why we’re declaring the calendar halfway point to Veterans Day — as “Halfway to Veterans Day.” Veterans can…
Service doesn’t happen once a year — and appreciation shouldn’t either. That's why we're declaring the calendar halfway point to Veterans Day — as “Halfway to Veterans Day.”
Veterans can enjoy this special offer:
OFFER: 25% discount for veterans
DATE: May 11, 2026
WEBSITE: https://orderlenaskitchen.com/
ADDRESS: 28345 Beck Rd ste 106, Wixom