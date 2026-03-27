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LENA’S KITCHEN – Special Savings for Veterans

Service doesn’t happen once a year — and appreciation shouldn’t either. That’s why we’re declaring the calendar halfway point to Veterans Day — as “Halfway to Veterans Day.” Veterans can…

Doug Warner
Lena's Kitchen

Service doesn’t happen once a year — and appreciation shouldn’t either. That's why we're declaring the calendar halfway point to Veterans Day — as “Halfway to Veterans Day.”

Veterans can enjoy this special offer:

OFFER: 25% discount for veterans

DATE: May 11, 2026

WEBSITE: https://orderlenaskitchen.com/

ADDRESS: 28345 Beck Rd ste 106, Wixom

veteranoffers
Doug WarnerWriter
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