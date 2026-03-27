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Mel’s Grill – Special Savings for Veterans

Service doesn’t happen once a year — and appreciation shouldn’t either. That’s why we’re declaring the calendar halfway point to Veterans Day — as “Halfway to Veterans Day.” On May…

Doug Warner
Mels Grill

Service doesn’t happen once a year — and appreciation shouldn’t either. That's why we're declaring the calendar halfway point to Veterans Day — as “Halfway to Veterans Day.”

On May 11, Veterans can enjoy this special offer:

OFFER: Half off any menu item and drink. Dine-in or carryout. Both Clarkston locations. 

DATE: May 11, 2026

Website: https://melsgrill.com/

veteranoffers
Doug WarnerWriter
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