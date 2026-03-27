ContestsConcerts + Events
LISTEN LIVE

Moving Professionals – Special Savings for Veterans

Service doesn’t happen once a year — and appreciation shouldn’t either. That’s why we’re declaring the calendar halfway point to Veterans Day — as “Halfway to Veterans Day.” On May…

Doug Warner
moving professionals

Service doesn’t happen once a year — and appreciation shouldn’t either. That's why we're declaring the calendar halfway point to Veterans Day — as “Halfway to Veterans Day.”

On May 11, Veterans can enjoy this special offer:

OFFER: 15% all their local moving needs

DATE: May 11, 2026 1

PHONE: 248*335*6806

WEBSITE: Movingprofessionals.com

veteranoffers
Doug WarnerWriter
Related Stories
Best Burritos in Detroit
Big Jim's HouseBest Burritos in DetroitJim O'Brien
Crunchypickle
Big Jim's HouseThe Crunchy Pickle – Special Savings for VeteransDoug Warner
Mels Grill
Big Jim's HouseMel’s Grill – Special Savings for VeteransDoug Warner
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect