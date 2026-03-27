Nakee Butter – Special Savings for Veterans

Nakee Co. is proud to support Halfway to Veterans Day with 20% off from May 11 through May 13, 2026 using code BIGJIM. Nakee Butter tastes like dessert, but it delivers better-for-you fuel with 12g plant protein and functional ingredients that support energy, focus, and overall wellness. Our convenient grab-and-go squeeze packs are an easy replacement for protein bars, making them a great fit for veterans, active-duty military, and first responders. This promotion is especially meaningful to us because one of our owners, Steff, has many veterans in her family, and honoring those who serve has always been close to our hearts.