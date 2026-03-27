SICK TOWN HALL – Special offer for Veterans
Service doesn’t happen once a year — and appreciation shouldn’t either. That’s why we’re declaring the calendar halfway point to Veterans Day — as “Halfway to Veterans Day.” Veterans can…
Service doesn’t happen once a year — and appreciation shouldn’t either. That's why we're declaring the calendar halfway point to Veterans Day — as “Halfway to Veterans Day.”
Veterans can enjoy this special offer:
OFFER: Free Lunch from 11:00am-3:00pm on May 11, 2026
DATE: May 11, 2026
WEBSITE: https://www.sicktownhall.com/
ADDRESS: 37 E Flint St, Lake Orion, MI 48362