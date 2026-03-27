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Spirit of Lake St. Clair Cruise Boat – Special Savings for Veterans

Service doesn’t happen once a year — and appreciation shouldn’t either. That’s why we’re declaring the calendar halfway point to Veterans Day — as “Halfway to Veterans Day.” Veterans can…

Doug Warner
Spirit of Lake St Clair

Service doesn’t happen once a year — and appreciation shouldn’t either. That's why we're declaring the calendar halfway point to Veterans Day — as “Halfway to Veterans Day.”

Veterans can enjoy this special offer:

OFFER: $100 dollar discount on a 2 1/2 hour cruise on Lake St. Clair aboard the Spirit Cruise Boat. Please give us a call at 586-606-2126.

WEBSITE: https://www.spiritcruiseboat.com/

PHONE: 586-606-2126 

veteranoffers
Doug WarnerWriter
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