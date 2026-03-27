USPBL at UWM Field – Special Savings for Veterans
Service doesn’t happen once a year — and appreciation shouldn’t either. That’s why we’re declaring the calendar halfway point to Veterans Day — as “Halfway to Veterans Day.” Veterans can…
Service doesn’t happen once a year — and appreciation shouldn’t either. That's why we're declaring the calendar halfway point to Veterans Day — as “Halfway to Veterans Day.”
Veterans can enjoy this special offer:
OFFER: Tickets for veterans purchased through this link will be $5.11, to select USPBL games at UWM Field this summer.
WEBSITE: https://bit.ly/4uMtZOy