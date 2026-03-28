There are workout videos… and then there’s whatever John Mellencamp is doing right now. Only Mellencamp could turn “getting in shape” into something that looks like a lost scene from a 1985 rock documentary, complete with a cigarette dangling from his mouth. Smokin' workouts with John Mellencamp is a phrase I mean in the literal sense.

Yes, really.

In a series of recent clips posted online, the Rock Hall legend, now 74, is seen prepping for his upcoming tour in ways that feel equal parts inspiring and completely absurd. We’re talking treadmill sessions, push sleds, even hanging from rings at the Santa Monica Pier… all while casually smoking.

Smokin' Workouts with John Mellencamp

Here are links to the now-viral smokin' workouts with John Mellencamp on Instagram:

In one clip, he’s pushing a weighted sled uphill, cigarette in place like it’s just another piece of gym equipment. In another, he’s pacing on a treadmill, casually multitasking in a way that would make your Apple Watch file a complaint.

And the wildest part? He looks… pretty locked in.

To be clear, this is not a lifestyle endorsement. Not even close. If anything, it’s a time capsule. A reminder of a very different era in rock and roll, when cigarettes weren’t just common; they were practically part of the uniform. Mellencamp himself has been open about smoking from a very young age (10) and the health issues that followed, including a heart attack in 1994. Parade quoted him: "I’m still smoking. I’m a f–king a$$hole.”

Smoking Culture of the '80s

Back in the ‘80s, the dangers of smoking weren’t talked about the way they are now. Cigarette ads were still everywhere. Ashtrays were standard equipment. And if you were a rock star? A cigarette wasn’t just a habit. It was an accessory. Think of it like a guitar pick… but with long-term consequences.

Fast forward to today, and the culture has completely flipped. Smoking has gone from cool to cautionary tale. And for a lot of us, including plenty of former smokers, it’s something firmly in the rearview mirror. I think that's what makes Mellencamp’s videos so strangely fascinating.

They’re not aspirational. They’re not instructional. They’re almost… performance art projecting bad behavior. I wonder if it's easier for Mellencamp to make fun of his smoking rather than deal with it. From what I've read online, he smoked 5 packs a day before his heart attack and has smoked 3 packs a day since the heart attack.

Reactions to the Workout Videos

Fans seem split between admiration and concern. Some call the clips “iconic,” while others are quick to point out the obvious health risks. And honestly, both reactions are fair. On one hand, here’s a guy in his seventies pushing himself physically, getting ready to go out and play two-and-a-half-hour shows packed with hits. That’s impressive, no matter how you slice it.

On the other hand… maybe leave the cigarette out of the fitness routine. But can he? The cigarettes are also the hook. The video workouts with John Mellencamp wouldn't have gotten the attention they did without the cigarettes.

There’s something undeniably Mellencamp about all of this. The same stubborn, heartland attitude that powered songs like “Small Town” and “Pink Houses” is alive and well. He’s doing it his way, on his terms, without much concern for what anyone thinks.