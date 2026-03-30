Best Burritos in Detroit

A mouth watering and delicious Steak Burrito ready to have a bit taken

Let me start here—I’m a steak burrito guy.

Not chicken. Not veggie. Not “I’ll try something different.”

If a place can’t get steak right, I’m not interested. That’s the test.

So when National Burrito Day hits (April 1st BTW), I’m not just grabbing whatever’s closest. I’m thinking about it. Where’s the steak seasoned right? Where’s it not dry? Where do you actually finish the burrito and go, “yeah… that was worth it.” Saw someone on Reddit asking about where to go.

And if you’re in Detroit, you’ve got options. Real ones.

Gotta love a good steak burrito

Start in Southwest Detroit. Always.

If you’re serious about burritos, this is where it starts. Southwest Detroit is loaded with spots that have been doing this forever, and they don’t mess around.

Places like Taqueria Mi Pueblo and Los Galanes come up over and over again—and not just from locals. These are the spots that show up in “best of” lists and actually live up to it.

Mi Pueblo is one of those places where everything just works. Big burritos, real flavor, and the kind of steak that doesn’t need to be covered up.

Los Galanes leans into that Detroit-style wet burrito—sauce, cheese, everything on top. It’s messy, it’s heavy, and if you’re in the mood for it, it absolutely hits.

Then you’ve got Xochimilco Restaurant—old school, consistent, and still packed for a reason.

And if you want something more stripped down, El Taco Veloz is the kind of place where there’s nowhere to hide. Simple, fast, and the steak better be right.

That’s the thing about Southwest—nobody’s trying to impress you. They’re just good.

The Steak Burrito Test

This is where most places lose me.

A steak burrito sounds simple, but it’s not. You can tell in two bites if they care.

Is the steak seasoned, or just there?

Is it chopped right, or are you pulling half the burrito apart trying to get through it?

Does it stay good the whole way through—or fall off halfway?

Because once the steak misses, the whole thing’s off.

The best spots around here get it. You’ve got balance—meat, rice, beans, maybe a little heat—but the steak is still the star.

And when it’s right, you don’t think about it. You just keep eating.

Downtown and Midtown Hold Their Own

If you’re not heading to Southwest, you’ve still got a couple solid options.

Jose's Tacos is one of the most reliable quick stops downtown. No drama, just consistently good burritos.

Mezcal Mexican Restaurant-Detroit gives you more of a sit-down feel, but still delivers. Good move if you’re making it more of a night out.

Can't go wrong with pork burritos

The Suburbs Show Up Too

You don’t have to stay in the city.

Oaxaca Mexican Food is one that keeps coming up—fresh ingredients, clean execution, and the steak holds up.

El Patio in Farmington Hills is known for the “Super Burrito,” which is exactly what it sounds like. Big, loaded, and you’re not finishing it in one sitting.

Pancho’s in Wixom gets a lot of love for one reason—quality meat. And that matters if you’re a steak burrito person.

Galindo’s downriver is another one that locals will quietly bring up if you ask the right question.

Why Detroit Is Sneaky Good for Burritos

This isn’t random.

Southwest Detroit has one of the strongest Mexican food scenes in the Midwest, and it shows. A lot of these places are family-run, have been around for years, and aren’t chasing trends.

They’re just consistent.

If you want a deeper dive into the Southwest Detroit food scene, check out this solid breakdown from

Eater Detroit:



So Where’s the Best Burrito in Detroit?

That’s the argument.

Because everybody’s got a place. Everybody swears theirs is the best. And nobody really agrees.

But if you’re a steak burrito person, you already know what you’re looking for.