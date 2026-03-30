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Billy Idol Guitarist Billy Morrison Releases Solo Track With Nuno Bettencourt and Sully Erna

Billy Idol guitarist Billy Morrison is going out on his own with a new solo song dubbed “Becoming,” and the track features a pair of his musician friends. “Becoming,” which…

Anne Erickson
Billy Idol guitarist Billy Morrison is going out on his own with a new solo song dubbed "Becoming."
Getty Images / Ethan Miller

Billy Idol guitarist Billy Morrison is going out on his own with a new solo song dubbed "Becoming," and the track features a pair of his musician friends.

"Becoming," which dropped on Friday, March 27, features Extreme guitarist Nuno Bettencourt, as well as Sully Erna. So, it's a conglomerate of different rock music worlds coming together. The trio plan to release the music video for "Becoming" the week of April 6.

Billy Idol Guitarist Billy Morrison Releases Solo Song

"I really enjoyed working with Billy and Nuno on this track," Erna said of the song in an official statement. "It's always a bit challenging when you have three creative people that work at such high levels of production to get to the finish line, but in the end the product always speaks for itself. And this song is strong. It's a perfect example of not settling for anything less."

"Becoming" will arrive on Morrison's upcoming solo album, Hollow, dropping in August. The album is also slated to feature guest appearances from the Offspring's Dexter Holland, Guns N' Roses bass player Duff McKagan, Marilyn Manson, Billy Idol's Steve Stevens and rappers Chuck D, B-Real and DMC.

Hollow will mark the follow-up to Morrison's 2024 album, The Morrison Project, which featured a high-profile collaboration with the late Ozzy Osbourne.

There's something extra cool about watching a guitarist step out of the shadow and not make a big speech about it. Morrison has spent years holding it down next to Billy Idol, and when he slips off and makes his own records, it's cause for celebration. He pulls in whoever fits the mood without genre panic. It feels less like a "solo career" and more like opening a door and letting interesting people wander in to make music. He's just making music that sounds like he actually likes with friends.

Billy Idol
Anne EricksonWriter
Anne Erickson started her radio career shortly after graduating from Michigan State University and has worked on-air in Detroit, Flint, Toledo, Lansing and beyond. As someone who absolutely loves rock, metal and alt music, she instantly fell in love with radio and hasn’t looked back. When she’s not working, Anne makes her own music with her band, Upon Wings, and she also loves cheering on her favorite Detroit and Michigan sports teams, especially Lions and MSU football. Anne is also an award-winning journalist, and her byline has run in a variety of national publications. You can also hear her weekends on WRIF.
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