Billy Idol Guitarist Billy Morrison Releases Solo Track With Nuno Bettencourt and Sully Erna

Billy Idol guitarist Billy Morrison is going out on his own with a new solo song dubbed "Becoming," and the track features a pair of his musician friends.

"Becoming," which dropped on Friday, March 27, features Extreme guitarist Nuno Bettencourt, as well as Sully Erna. So, it's a conglomerate of different rock music worlds coming together. The trio plan to release the music video for "Becoming" the week of April 6.

Billy Idol Guitarist Billy Morrison Releases Solo Song

"I really enjoyed working with Billy and Nuno on this track," Erna said of the song in an official statement. "It's always a bit challenging when you have three creative people that work at such high levels of production to get to the finish line, but in the end the product always speaks for itself. And this song is strong. It's a perfect example of not settling for anything less."

"Becoming" will arrive on Morrison's upcoming solo album, Hollow, dropping in August. The album is also slated to feature guest appearances from the Offspring's Dexter Holland, Guns N' Roses bass player Duff McKagan, Marilyn Manson, Billy Idol's Steve Stevens and rappers Chuck D, B-Real and DMC.

Hollow will mark the follow-up to Morrison's 2024 album, The Morrison Project, which featured a high-profile collaboration with the late Ozzy Osbourne.