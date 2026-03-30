The Black Crowes Reunion Drawing Massive Interest Around the World

The Black Crowes will perform a second Sydney concert at Enmore Theatre on April 8. This new gig expands what the band is doing in Australia, which becomes the first nation they'll visit after releasing A Pound of Feathers. Tickets went on sale on March 24, and the tour will begin at The Forum in Melbourne on April 2 and 3. Then, it will move to Fortitude Music Hall in Brisbane on April 6 before wrapping up in Sydney on April 8 and 9.

Brothers Rich and Chris Robinson got back together in 2019. Since then, they've crushed more than 150 performances across 20 nations.

Happiness Bastards, their last record, snagged a GRAMMY nod for Best Rock Album and earned a 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame mention. They recorded their tenth studio album, A Pound of Feathers, in Nashville with producer Jay Joyce in just 10 days, releasing it on March 13.

During the tour, crowds will hear classics like "Remedy," "She Talks to Angels," and "Hard to Handle." The setlist pulls from newer albums, as well.

The Southern River Band opens every show. Cal Kramer handles vocals and guitar, Pat Smith plays bass, Dan Carroll takes guitar, and Tyler Michie sits behind the drums. They concluded UK and European dates before starting this run.