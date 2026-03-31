Keith Richards Opens Up About His Guitar Technique Amid Arthritis

Keith Richards has changed how he plays guitar. Arthritis and age have forced adjustments. The 82-year-old musician told Guitar World that he picks fewer notes now and switched to a wider fingerboard to manage his condition.

"Yes, I do [play fewer notes], because I'm not as fast as I used to be," Richards said, according to Guitar World. "At my age, what I find most interesting about the guitar is you can compensate for certain disabilities and nimbleness and find other ways of getting around the problem."

The Rolling Stones member revealed his arthritis diagnosis in 2023. "Well, I do have arthritis and very large knuckles," Richards added. "They don't hurt, but it does get in the way sometimes. I'm going for a wider fingerboard for that reason."

Richards described his approach to music each day. "Honestly, I just look at my hands, and my hands look at me, and we say, 'Well, let's see what we can do today,'" he said. "And that's the way I play guitar. I look at it and say, 'We've got nothing else to do. Come Here. I love you!'"

The rock icon has written some of the most famous guitar riffs in music history, and he still performs with the Rolling Stones. Richards partnered with Gibson on two new signature guitar models. The Collector's Edition models copy his favorite instrument.