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The 2026 Ann Arbor pinball show is in April

Pinball show is back at Vintage Flipper World Every spring, something special hums to life just down the road in Ann Arbor—a symphony of bells, buzzers, flashing lights, and silver…

Screamin' Scott
Tommy and Guns and Roses pinball machines

The Who’s “Tommy” machines and the Guns N’ Roses machine too! There are HUNDREDS of vintage pinball machines from the 1930’s all the way to the current day machines!

Scott Randall

Pinball show is back at Vintage Flipper World

Every spring, something special hums to life just down the road in Ann Arbor—a symphony of bells, buzzers, flashing lights, and silver balls ricocheting off bumpers. The Spring 2026 Ann Arbor Pinball Show, hosted at the legendary Ann Arbor VFW Pinball Museum, returns April 25–26, with an exclusive VIP kickoff on Friday night, April 24. For pinball lovers, collectors, and the simply curious, it’s not just an event—it’s a pilgrimage.

You Wanted the Best

PinballScott Randall

1979 Bally KISS Pinball photo Scott Randall

Widely regarded as the largest pinball show in North America, the VFW Pinball Showcase doesn’t just live up to the hype—it redefines it. With more than 535 fully restored, fully playable machines on free play, this is the kind of place where time disappears. One minute you’re flipping through a modern, high-speed digital-era table, and the next you’re transported back to 1933, the dawn of coin-operated pinball. Every decade is represented, from the elegant “woodrail” machines of the 1950s to the neon glow of the ‘80s and the cutting-edge designs of today.

The Big Show

Pinball museum in Ann Arbor called VFWScott Randall

A row of many great pinball games at Vintage Flipper World

What sets this show apart isn’t just the staggering number of games—it’s the care and intention behind them. Every machine is already onsite, dialed in, leveled, and meticulously maintained. There’s no last-minute setup, no empty spaces, no “out of order” signs lingering for long. A full repair and parts shop—the largest pinball parts department in Michigan—operates behind the scenes, ensuring that if something does go wrong, it’s fixed quickly. The result? A seamless, uninterrupted experience where the focus stays exactly where it should: on playing.

And play you will. Thanks to a smart ticket reservation system, crowd sizes are controlled, meaning no long lines and no waiting around. It’s a rare luxury in today’s event world—especially for something this popular. One ticket gets you unlimited access to every machine in the building for the entire day. No quarters, no tokens, just pure, uninterrupted pinball bliss.

535 Pinball Games

Believe it or not, Playing a Pinball Machine was illegalScott Randall

Nugent pinball

The variety is unmatched. Unlike many shows that feature duplicate titles, the Ann Arbor VFW Pinball Show prides itself on offering unique games. That means when you see a number—535 machines—you’re getting 535 different experiences. From rare, hard-to-find collector pieces to fan-favorite classics and modern masterpieces, the lineup reads like a living museum of pinball history.

But it’s not just about the games. Outside, a covered flea market invites collectors and hobbyists to buy, sell, and trade pinball treasures. Even better, vendor space is completely free—no fees, no barriers, just a shared passion for the hobby. Inside vendors add even more to explore, creating a vibrant community atmosphere that feels as welcoming as it is exciting.

Pinball Tournament

Looking at rows and rows of pinball machines and a museumWCSX Scott Randall

VFW Vintage Flipper World Pinball Museum

For those with a competitive edge, the weekend also features an IFPA-sanctioned pinball tournament on both Saturday and Sunday. Included with your admission, this “Herb-style” blind tournament adds a layer of thrill and unpredictability. Players sign up at check-in and use their own devices to track progress through a custom web system, blending classic arcade competition with modern convenience.

What truly makes this show unforgettable, though, is the feeling it creates. Talk about nostalgia in motion. It’s the sound of a childhood arcade brought back to life. It’s discovering a rare machine you’ve only ever read about—and then actually getting to play it. For many, it’s a flood of memories. For others, it’s a brand-new obsession waiting to happen.

Get Ready for Memories

Video from 2025 as Donielle Flynn and Screamin Scott walk through the VFW Pinball museum

And that’s why people travel from all over the United States to be here. Tickets are limited, and they go fast—because once you’ve experienced the Ann Arbor VFW Pinball Show, you understand. This isn’t just the biggest pinball show around. It’s the best.

If you love pinball—or even just the idea of it—this is your moment. Don’t wait. Step up to the machine, press start, and let the memories begin.

family activitesFun Ideaspinball
Screamin' ScottEditor
Born in Mt Clemens, Screamin’ Scott has been a part of the Detroit airwaves for 30-plus years. With 40 years of experience in radio. When he’s not out on the streets for WCSX, you can find him devoting time to local charities with his, “Screamin Angels”; and for 16 years with Rock 4 Tots charity. And last 10 years with his local band, "Chit!." Screamin Scott likes to write about nostalgic Detroit area memories, classic rock, and local metro Detroit topics.
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