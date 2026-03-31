Suzi Quatro and Alice Cooper Release Music Video for Cover of MC5’s ‘Kick Out The Jams’

Suzi Quatro released a music video for her duet with Alice Cooper on a cover of MC5's "Kick Out The Jams" on March 27. Alexander Preston produced and directed the clip. Crews shot it at Rustbelt Studios in Detroit, and it appears on Quatro's new album, Freedom. Quatro and Cooper both grew up in Detroit and knew each other as teenagers.

Rockum wrote, "Originally, 'Kick Out The Jams' became a defining statement of raw energy and rebellion, helping to shape the identity of late 1960s rock. In this reinterpretation, Quatro and Cooper bring their own experience and style, preserving the spirit of the original while adapting it to a modern production context."

Alice Cooper agreed to the project within minutes. The two recorded the song face-to-face in Detroit, with Cooper's producer planning out which lyrics each artist would perform.

The 75-year-old has sold more than 55 million records since her career started in 1973. Hits include "Can The Can" and "Devil Gate Drive". She also acted in TV shows, playing Leather Tuscadero in Happy Days for three seasons.

Freedom is the third record that Quatro has made with her son since they began working together in 2019. The title track came to her while going through master mixes for what was going to be called Choose Yourself.