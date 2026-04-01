Led Zeppelin’s Jimmy Page Unveils Demo of ‘Physical Graffiti’ Song

New Led Zeppelin music is a reason to celebrate, even when it's not really new. The legendary classic rock band celebrated the 50th anniversary of their Physical Graffiti album in 2025, and now, guitarist Jimmy Page is sharing a backstory about how the track "Ten Years Gone" was created.

Led Zeppelin's Jimmy Page Unveils Early Demo of 'Ten Years Gone'

"As a footnote to Physical Graffiti, I thought you might like to hear the original home demo, recorded in my studio at Plumpton Place of a piece of music that was going to surface as Ten Years Gone," Page stated on social media. "I presented this rough mix to the band at Headley Grange in order to do this for real. Robert Plant came up with some lyrics for my music that were extraordinary and then we arrive at the song Ten Years Gone."

Physical Graffiti, the band's sixth studio album, arrived on Feb. 24, 1975. The a double album marked the group's first to be released through their own label, Swan Song Records.

Physical Graffiti arrived as a truly cutting-edge release at the time. On it, Led Zeppelin sound like they're a band on a mission to birth the rock genre, and that's something they actually did. You get the stomp of "Kashmir," all heat and horizon, then a left turn into the greasy swing of "Trampled Under Foot," then something strange and flickering like "In the Light." It shouldn't go together, but it does.