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Michigan Lottery: $5 “Money Rush” instant tickets

Each month, we’re hooking up listeners just like you with a fistful of instant tickets. LISTEN FOR A CHANCE TO WIN Listen to Big Jim’s House, April 13-17, for your…

Doug Warner
Money Rush

Each month, we’re hooking up listeners just like you with a fistful of instant tickets.

LISTEN FOR A CHANCE TO WIN

Listen to Big Jim's House, April 13-17, for your chance to call in and win.

This month's feature is $5 Money Rush instant tickets

You could win 10 – $5 “Money Rush” instant tickets from the Michigan Lottery. You can win up to $500,000 and if you reveal a “50” in any bonus $50 spot, you win $50 instantly. You can win up to 15 times. $5 “Money Rush” instant tickets from the Michigan Lottery, it’s instant fun for everyone

MiLottery_Vert_cmyk
Lottery
Doug WarnerWriter
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