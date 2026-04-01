Win tickets to the WCSX Anniversary with Deep Purple & Kansas August 21st!

Celebrate the WCSX Anniversary with Deep Purple & Kansas!
A summer tradition returns with a lineup that reflects the core of classic rock. The 94.7 WCSX Anniversary Show brings Deep Purple and Kansas to Pine Knob Music Theatre on Friday, August 21, 2026—and WCSX is giving you the chance to be there. Register below for your chance to win FREE tickets to the show!
This show is built for listeners who’ve spent years with this music. Deep Purple’s sound helped define hard rock, and their live performances continue to carry the same weight and precision that made their catalog stand out in the first place. On a summer night at Pine Knob, those songs take on a different energy—louder, more immediate, and shared with a crowd that knows every note.
Kansas adds another layer to the evening, bringing a style rooted in strong musicianship and memorable songwriting. Their records have remained part of the classic rock landscape for decades, and their live set delivers that same attention to detail, from the opening chords through the final song.
This anniversary show isn’t just another concert—it’s a chance to experience two established bands in a setting that fits the music. As the sun goes down and the stage lights come up, the atmosphere at Pine Knob becomes part of the performance. It’s a familiar place, a familiar sound, and a night that brings it all together.
Event Details:
- 94.7 WCSX Anniversary Show
- Deep Purple with Kansas
- Friday, August 21, 2026
- Pine Knob Music Theatre
- Purchase tickets here!
94.7 WCSX is giving listeners the opportunity to be part of this annual event. If this music has been part of your routine, this is your chance to hear it live.
Register To Win Below.
Contest details: For this contest, enter online at wcsx.com by completing the entry form between 6:00am Eastern Standard Time (ET) on Wednesday April 1, 2026 and 11:00pm Eastern Standard Time (ET) on Sunday August 16, 2026. WCSX will randomly select up to Five (5) winners on Monday August 17, 2026 and upon verification, will receive PRIZE. The Approximate Retail Value ('ARV') is $TBD. Up to Five (5) prize winners will be selected as described. Courtesy of WCSX. WCSX's General Contest Rules apply and are available by Here General Contest Rules - 94.7 WCSX