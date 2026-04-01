Win tickets to the WCSX Anniversary with Deep Purple & Kansas August 21st!

Celebrate the WCSX Anniversary with Deep Purple & Kansas!

A summer tradition returns with a lineup that reflects the core of classic rock. The 94.7 WCSX Anniversary Show brings Deep Purple and Kansas to Pine Knob Music Theatre on Friday, August 21, 2026—and WCSX is giving you the chance to be there. Register below for your chance to win FREE tickets to the show!

This show is built for listeners who’ve spent years with this music. Deep Purple’s sound helped define hard rock, and their live performances continue to carry the same weight and precision that made their catalog stand out in the first place. On a summer night at Pine Knob, those songs take on a different energy—louder, more immediate, and shared with a crowd that knows every note.

Kansas adds another layer to the evening, bringing a style rooted in strong musicianship and memorable songwriting. Their records have remained part of the classic rock landscape for decades, and their live set delivers that same attention to detail, from the opening chords through the final song.

This anniversary show isn’t just another concert—it’s a chance to experience two established bands in a setting that fits the music. As the sun goes down and the stage lights come up, the atmosphere at Pine Knob becomes part of the performance. It’s a familiar place, a familiar sound, and a night that brings it all together.

Event Details:

94.7 WCSX Anniversary Show

Deep Purple with Kansas

Friday, August 21, 2026

Pine Knob Music Theatre

Purchase tickets here!

94.7 WCSX is giving listeners the opportunity to be part of this annual event. If this music has been part of your routine, this is your chance to hear it live.

Register To Win Below.