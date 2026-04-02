ContestsConcerts + Events
LISTEN LIVE

Jon Bon Jovi’s Charity Honored With James Beard Award

Jon Bon Jovi is known for his music, but he’s also becoming known for his food-based charity work. The legendary musician just snagged a special James Beard award for his…

Anne Erickson
Jon Bon Jovi is known for his music, but he's also becoming known for his food. The legendary musician just snagged a special James Beard award for his food-related charity work.
Getty Images / Alexandre Schneider

Jon Bon Jovi is known for his music, but he's also becoming known for his food-based charity work. The legendary musician just snagged a special James Beard award for his food-related charity work.

Jon's charity, the Jon Bon Jovi Soul Foundation, has won the James Beard Foundation's Impact Award, which honors those who work to "create a more equitable, sustainable, and economically viable restaurant industry and food system," according to the organization's official website.

Jon Bon Jovi's Charity Scores James Beard Award

Jon founded his foundation in 2006, and when he first did, the goal was surrounding building affordable housing. Jon and his wife, Dorothea Bongiovi, expanded it in 2011 to include the JBJ Soul Kitchen, a nonprofit community restaurant in New Jersey that's based on a "pay it forward" service. So, each meal has a suggested donation, but those who can't pay are able to volunteer instead. Other customers can also give donations to help cover food costs for those who can't pay.

The JBJ Soul Kitchen has four locations in New Jersey. It also offers job training, resume support, employment assistance, access to local mental health providers and housing resources. The charity is one of the Impact Award winners this year, and it will be honored June 14 in Chicago.

What rocks about Jon Bon Jovi isn't that he's got a platinum catalog or arena-sized charisma. It's that he actually uses it for good, turning fame into meals, roofs and opportunities. As a rocker with a heart, he proves generosity can be loud and unpretentious at once. The JBJ Soul Kitchen isn't a photo op or tax write-off. It's a stage where anyone can step up, whether they pay or pitch in. He mixes practicality with heart, feeding bodies and futures at the same time. Watching a rock star translate tour energy into real-world impact is inspiring.

Bon Jovi
Anne EricksonWriter
Anne Erickson started her radio career shortly after graduating from Michigan State University and has worked on-air in Detroit, Flint, Toledo, Lansing and beyond. As someone who absolutely loves rock, metal and alt music, she instantly fell in love with radio and hasn’t looked back. When she’s not working, Anne makes her own music with her band, Upon Wings, and she also loves cheering on her favorite Detroit and Michigan sports teams, especially Lions and MSU football. Anne is also an award-winning journalist, and her byline has run in a variety of national publications. You can also hear her weekends on WRIF.
Related Stories
Inductee Mike McCready of Pearl Jam speaks onstage at the 32nd Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony
MusicThis Day in Rock History: April 5Dan Teodorescu
Metallica pose in the press room during the 24th Annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony
MusicThis Day in Rock History: April 4Dan Teodorescu
Bush singer Gavin Rossdale performing on 'MTV 2 Large' on New Year's Eve in MTV's Times Square studios, 12/31/99.
MusicDistortion to Violin: Inside ‘Machinehead’ by BushDonielle Flynn
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect