Jon Bon Jovi’s Charity Honored With James Beard Award

Jon Bon Jovi is known for his music, but he's also becoming known for his food-based charity work. The legendary musician just snagged a special James Beard award for his food-related charity work.

Jon's charity, the Jon Bon Jovi Soul Foundation, has won the James Beard Foundation's Impact Award, which honors those who work to "create a more equitable, sustainable, and economically viable restaurant industry and food system," according to the organization's official website.

Jon Bon Jovi's Charity Scores James Beard Award

Jon founded his foundation in 2006, and when he first did, the goal was surrounding building affordable housing. Jon and his wife, Dorothea Bongiovi, expanded it in 2011 to include the JBJ Soul Kitchen, a nonprofit community restaurant in New Jersey that's based on a "pay it forward" service. So, each meal has a suggested donation, but those who can't pay are able to volunteer instead. Other customers can also give donations to help cover food costs for those who can't pay.

The JBJ Soul Kitchen has four locations in New Jersey. It also offers job training, resume support, employment assistance, access to local mental health providers and housing resources. The charity is one of the Impact Award winners this year, and it will be honored June 14 in Chicago.