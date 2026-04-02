Record Store Day (RSD) has always been a vinyl lover’s holiday, but 2026 is shaping up to feel more like a full-on rock pilgrimage. Set for April 18, Record Store Day 2026 continues its tradition of celebrating independent record shops with exclusive, limited-edition releases you can only get by showing up and digging through the bins.

And if you’re a classic rock fan? This year is stacked.

The Record Store Day 2026 Most Wanted

The Rolling Stones: Tiny Turntable, Big Buzz

One of the most talked-about releases is tied to The Rolling Stones... and it’s not just vinyl. A mini record player bundle (the “RSD3” turntable) comes packaged with a crate and a series of collectible 3-inch singles, including tracks like “Honky Tonk Women” and “Get Off of My Cloud.” This set takes me way back to the days of the Fisher-Price Music Box Record Player, only the Stones' version is infinitely cooler.

It’s quirky, nostalgic, and absolutely designed to sell out fast. Like most RSD gear, quantities are limited and tied to participating stores, meaning once it’s gone… It’s gone. Only 2,500 of these units are being made. Happy hunting to you and me!

Billy Squier: A True Limited Pressing

Billy Squier fans, we are getting a serious gem with a 2LP deluxe edition of Tell the Truth. And here’s the key detail:

This release is extremely limited: just 900 copies. That puts it squarely in “hardcore collector” territory. If you’re a Squier fan, this is one of those titles you line up early for. I also love that they are billing it as "The best Billy Squier album you've never heard."

Personally, I am a huge Billy Squier fan, so I did a deep dive on this release. Find out more about the package HERE.

Pink Floyd: Clear Vinyl 4LP

Pink Floyd is represented with a massive 4LP package. It's the kind of release RSD has become famous for. According to RecordStoreDay.com, "Pink Floyd Live From the Los Angeles Sports Arena, April 26th, 1975 contains 16 live recordings captured by the renowned bootlegger Mike Millard at the band’s legendary Los Angeles Sports Arena concert on April 26th, 1975. The audio has been lovingly restored and remastered by acclaimed producer and musician Steven Wilson." 15,400 units are being pressed.

I love the cool things they're doing with the look of vinyl these days. The look of the pressings is an art form for some of the vinyl releases these days. Pink Floyd's clear vinyl is simple, but it is still unique.

Bowie: Deep Cuts & Collectibles

As a David Bowie fan, I have double the reason to celebrate RSD. Excerpts From Outside and “Hallo Spaceboy” are both aimed at collectors who appreciate Bowie’s more experimental eras. DavidBowie.com has all the details on both releases. The neon pink 12” single of ‘HALLO SPACEBOY’ features six remixes of the track, including two by Pet Shop Boys and three by Soft Cell’s Dave Ball and Ingo Vauk. 7500 units of each will be available for this year's RSD.

What Makes Record Store Day… Record Store Day

Here’s the thing: nearly everything on the RSD list falls into one of three categories: exclusive, RSD-first, or limited-run releases.

Exclusive = only available at indie stores

RSD First = debuts here, may get wider release later

Limited Run = strictly capped pressings (sometimes numbered)

That’s why the urgency is real. Some titles are pressed in the thousands. Others, like the Billy Squier set, don't even crack four digits. And some items (especially collectibles like the Stones turntable) blur the line between music and memorabilia. Friend, our day as kids in the candy store is right around the corner.

Record Store Day has been supporting independent record shops for nearly two decades. Fast forward to 2026, and the day has become one of the biggest global music events of the year. It’s part treasure hunt, part community event, part throwback to when music discovery meant flipping through crates instead of scrolling playlists. I love everything about RSD.

Check out all 8 glorious pages of RSD 2026 releases on RecordStoreDay.com