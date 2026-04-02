The Sound Shop Recording Studio Has To Move

The Sound Shop Recording Studio. 45777 N Gratiot Ave, Macomb Township, MI. Well, I guess all good things must come to an end. The Detroit area's studio for Jazz, Blues, Classical, Gospel, Classic Soul, and Rock n Roll.

15 Years of Magic

Scott Randall The Mixing Board at The Sound Shop Recording Studio with Josh Ford

There’s a certain kind of magic that lives inside a recording studio—the kind you can’t quite explain unless you’ve felt it humming through the walls. For 15 years, that magic has had a home at The Sound Shop Recording Studio, a place that became far more than just a room with microphones and mixing boards. It became a sanctuary for music in the Detroit area—a haven for Jazz, Blues, Classical, Gospel, Classic Soul, and good old Rock ‘n Roll.

And now, like so many stories that feel too important to end, it’s facing its final chapter.

What's Going On?

The news hits hard: the building that housed The Sound Shop is set to be bulldozed, possibly as early as August or September. In its place? Condos. Progress, they call it. But for those who’ve spent time inside those walls, it feels more like a piece of soul being erased.

In today’s world, recording studios like The Sound Shop are becoming rare. Technology has made it easier than ever to record music in bedrooms and basements, but something gets lost in that convenience. Over the past 15 years, we’ve watched studios come and go, each closure another reminder that the old ways are fading. But The Sound Shop held on. It stood for something.

A Lot of Love in the Process

Scott Randall Producer and Owner Josh Ford of the Sound Shop Recording Studio

Josh Ford said,"This place was never just a business—it was a labor of love." Maybe even something higher than that. Call it “doing God’s work,” because helping artists bring their music to life is about as pure as it gets. There’s nothing quite like watching a song go from a rough idea to a finished piece of art. It’s intimate, it’s raw, and it’s real.

That’s what made The Sound Shop special. We did things the old-fashioned way: real musicians, playing real instruments, making real music. No shortcuts. No artificial polish. Just talent, passion, and a shared belief in the power of sound.

No Chit!

For WCSX's Screamin Scott , it’s personal. "This is where my band Chit recorded our hit single “Selfie.” It’s where we created countless fun tracks for the WCSX Big Jim’s House morning show. From the remake of “Tigers Bless You Boys” to “Lions Forward Down the Field,” those sessions weren’t just work—they were moments—laughs, late nights, creative sparks flying when everything just clicked. Josh Ford was amazing

Scott Randall Band Chit at the Sound Shop Recording Studio

And we couldn’t have done it without a special landlord—someone who understood what we were building and gave us the space to do it at a price that made sense. That kind of support is rare, and it made all the difference.

What's Next?

The truth is, we don’t know yet. But we’re not done—not even close. We’re looking for a new space, something unconventional, something with character. A church, a restaurant, a warehouse, a house, an office space—even a school or a bowling alley. Maybe even teaming up with another studio. If it has walls and potential, we can make it work.

Ideally, we’d love to stay in Macomb County, close to home. But we’re open. Because what we do isn’t tied to a building—it’s tied to people, to passion, to that unshakable belief in music.

You Can Help Us Find a New Place

If you’ve got a space—or even an idea—Josh Ford would love to hear from you.

In the meantime, there’s still a little time left. Time to step into The Sound Shop one last time. Time to record something special. Time to be part of its story before the doors close for good.

And yeah… There will probably be one more legendary party in that parking lot.