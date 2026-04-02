Toddler Tantrum Hack, Detroit Style (Top 5 Words)

Adorable toddler girl eat pasta spaghetti with tomato bolognese with minced meat. Happy preschool child eating fresh cooked healthy meal with noodles and vegetables at home, indoors

There’s a new parenting hack making the rounds online (including today.com on Wednesday) that sounds ridiculous… until you think about it for five seconds and go, “yeah, that might actually work.”

Parents are claiming you can stop a toddler meltdown dead in its tracks by suddenly yelling out a random name — like “JESSICA!” — even if your kid isn’t Jessica, doesn’t know a Jessica, and has never heard the name in their life.

And no, this doesn’t mean every Jessica in the world is walking around perfectly behaved — although if you know one, feel free to test that theory.

The idea, according to family physician Dr. Deborah Gilboa, is pretty simple: it’s not about the name… it’s about the interruption. Toddlers are locked in on whatever just set them off — the wrong cup, the wrong color, the fact that gravity exists — and their brains are stuck in that loop.

But when you suddenly yell something unexpected, their brain hits pause.

It’s basically the mental version of record scratch.

Young kids already understand that things exist even when they can’t see them — that’s called object permanence — so whatever they’re upset about is still very real in their minds. But when you shout something random, their brain shifts from meltdown mode to “wait… what was that?”

And just like that, you’ve got a window.

A tiny one. But a window.

Now here’s the problem: like anything else, kids figure it out. You can’t keep yelling “JESSICA!” for the next five years and expect results. Eventually, your toddler’s going to look at you mid-tantrum and go, “nice try, Dad,” and keep screaming about the blue cup.

So if you’re going to use this trick, you’ve got to evolve.

And honestly, if you’re in Detroit… we’ve got way better options than “Jessica.”

Because if the whole point is surprise, confusion, and just enough chaos to reset the brain, then you might as well lean into the city.

Here are five Detroit-style words or phrases that might actually snap a toddler out of a meltdown faster than you can say “opening day”:

Getty Royalty Free Homemade Detroit Style Chili Dog with Mustard and Onion

“CONEY!”

Nothing confusing about that word in this town — but to a toddler, it hits different. It’s loud, it’s sharp, and it sounds like something important just happened. Bonus points if you immediately follow it with, “you want fries?” Now you’ve turned chaos into negotiation.

Nothing confusing about that word in this town — but to a toddler, it hits different. It’s loud, it’s sharp, and it sounds like something important just happened. Bonus points if you immediately follow it with, “you want fries?” Now you’ve turned chaos into negotiation. “WOODWARD!”

This one just feels big. It’s got that booming, headline energy. Even if your kid has no idea what Woodward is, the way you say it makes it sound like something serious just went down. It’s the verbal equivalent of a parade rolling through your living room.

This one just feels big. It’s got that booming, headline energy. Even if your kid has no idea what Woodward is, the way you say it makes it sound like something serious just went down. It’s the verbal equivalent of a parade rolling through your living room. “FAYGO!”

High energy, bright, and just weird enough to break the loop. Plus, if you say it like you just discovered something amazing, your toddler might pivot from screaming to curiosity in about half a second.

High energy, bright, and just weird enough to break the loop. Plus, if you say it like you just discovered something amazing, your toddler might pivot from screaming to curiosity in about half a second. “LIONS!”

You don’t even have to explain it — just shout it like something incredible just happened. Given the emotional rollercoaster tied to that word around here, it carries enough built-in drama to interrupt anything.

You don’t even have to explain it — just shout it like something incredible just happened. Given the emotional rollercoaster tied to that word around here, it carries enough built-in drama to interrupt anything. “PACZKI!”

This one’s chaos in a single word. It’s fun to say, slightly confusing, and sounds like a celebration. Even if your toddler can’t pronounce it, they’ll definitely stop and try to process it.

The key with all of these isn’t the word itself — it’s the delivery. You’re not calmly suggesting “paczki.” You’re dropping it like breaking news.

Because what you’re really doing is hijacking your kid’s attention. You’re pulling them out of whatever emotional spiral they’re in and forcing their brain to reassess the situation.

It’s not magic. It’s just psychology… with a little Detroit flavor.

And just like the original “Jessica” trick, this won’t last forever. Kids adapt. They learn your patterns. Eventually, “FAYGO!” is just another thing Dad yells when he’s losing the battle.

So when that happens, you pivot.

Maybe it’s “TIGERS!” next. Maybe it’s “CONEY ISLAND!” Maybe it’s something completely random like “GARAGE SALE!” — whatever keeps that element of surprise alive.

Because at the end of the day, parenting a toddler is basically improv.

You’re reading the room, reacting in real time, and occasionally shouting something completely ridiculous just to survive the moment.

And if yelling “PACZKI!” in your kitchen buys you five seconds of silence…