WCSX Cash Payout
HOW TO PLAY Listen for your chance to win $1,000 in our nationwide contest! Download the CSX app and then listen for the winning keyword weekdays at 8am, 10am, 12pm, 3pm,…
HOW TO PLAY
Listen for your chance to win $1,000 in our nationwide contest! Download the CSX app and then listen for the winning keyword weekdays at 8am, 10am, 12pm, 3pm, and 5pm from April 6th – May 8th for the keyword to win.
Brought to you locally by The Good Feet Store, with 3 area locations
Once you hear the keyword, enter it into the CSX app , online at wcsx.com or by texting to 45911 by :25 past the hour. If your name is chosen as a winner in our nationwide contest, you'll get hooked up with $1,000!
No smartphone? No problem! You can also enter the keyword at the top of this page.
Click here for contest rules
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