WCSX Cash Payout

HOW TO PLAY

Listen for your chance to win $1,000 in our nationwide contest! Download the CSX app and then listen for the winning keyword weekdays at 8am, 10am, 12pm, 3pm, and 5pm from April 6th – May 8th for the keyword to win.

Brought to you locally by The Good Feet Store, with 3 area locations

Once you hear the keyword, enter it into the CSX app , online at wcsx.com or by texting to 45911 by :25 past the hour. If your name is chosen as a winner in our nationwide contest, you'll get hooked up with $1,000!

No smartphone? No problem! You can also enter the keyword at the top of this page.