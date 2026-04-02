Win tickets to see Ted Nugent Live This Summer at Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre July 10th!

A summer night of straight-ahead rock is on the schedule as Ted Nugent takes the stage at the Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill on Friday, July 10th, 2026—and 94.7 WCSX is giving you the chance to be there.

WCSX is giving you a chance to win FREE tickets to the show. Register below!

Known for his high-energy live performances and unmistakable guitar work, Ted Nugent has built a reputation on delivering shows that stay focused on the music. His catalog spans decades, with songs that continue to hold their place on classic rock playlists and translate just as well in a live setting.

The Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre provides the right backdrop for a show like this. An outdoor venue in the middle of summer, a crowd that’s ready from the first note, and a setlist built around tracks that have been part of listeners’ routines for years. As the sun goes down and the volume comes up, the atmosphere settles into what makes live rock shows work—loud guitars, a steady rhythm, and a crowd that knows what it came for.

This is the kind of night where the experience is as much about the setting as it is the performance. Whether you’ve followed Ted Nugent for years or just know the songs from the radio, it’s an opportunity to hear that sound in a live environment that brings it into focus.

Event Details:

Ted Nugent

Friday, July 10th, 2026

Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

Purchase tickets here!

94.7 WCSX is giving you the opportunity to be part of it. Don’t miss your chance to catch this show live.

Register To Win Below.