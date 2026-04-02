You can win tickets to The Novi Home and Graden Show and someone will win a Tiki Bar!

Upgrade Your Space at the Novi Home & Garden Show

If you’ve been thinking about tackling a home project or refreshing your outdoor space, this is the place to start. 94.7 WCSX is giving you the chance to win four tickets to the Novi Home & Garden Show, happening April 24–26, 2026 at the Vibe Credit Union Showplace.

Even better—one lucky winner will take home the grand prize: a Tiki Table with four beach bum bar stools from Tiki Republic Life Custom Backyard Bars, valued at $3,000, perfect for upgrading your backyard setup just in time for summer.

The Novi Home & Garden Show brings together hundreds of local experts, all in one place, ready to help with everything from small updates to full-scale renovations. Walking the floor, you’ll find ideas for kitchens, bathrooms, landscaping, patios, and more—along with the latest products designed to make projects easier and more efficient.

Take a break at the Tips & Trends Stage, where professionals share practical advice on gardening, design, and home maintenance. Then explore the Michigan Marketplace, featuring unique items and locally made goods that can add a personal touch to your space.

Whether you’re planning a full remodel or just looking for inspiration, this event gives you a clear starting point—and access to the people who can help bring your ideas to life.

Event Details:

Novi Home & Garden Show

April 24–26, 2026

Vibe Credit Union Showplace – Novi

Show Hours:

Friday: 12pm – 7pm

Saturday: 10am – 7pm

Sunday: 10am – 5pm

What to Expect:

Hundreds of home improvement and landscaping experts

Live demonstrations and practical advice

A wide range of products for indoor and outdoor projects

Local vendors and unique finds in the Michigan Marketplace

Click here for more information

94.7 WCSX is giving you the opportunity to check it out—and possibly upgrade your backyard in the process.

Register To Win Below.