April is International Guitar Month

April doesn’t just bring rain—it brings noise, soul, and six-string celebration. Recognized as International Guitar Month since 1987, thanks to the efforts of the National Association of Music Merchants and the Guitar and Accessories Marketing Association, April is a time to turn up the volume and honor the instrument that helped shape modern music.

Guitar's Early Beginnings

The guitar didn’t always rule rock. In the early days of Rock and Roll, the saxophone often took center stage. But as electric guitars evolved in the 1950s, their versatility and power quickly took over. Artists like Elvis Presley helped bring the guitar into America’s living rooms, making it the defining sound of a generation.

The 1960's

By the 1960s, the guitar had become a cultural symbol. During the height of Beatlemania, players pushed boundaries, but none more explosively than Jimi Hendrix. Armed with his iconic Fender Stratocaster, Hendrix transformed the instrument into a vehicle for feedback, distortion, and pure emotion. His performances weren’t just concerts—they were experiences.

The 1970's

As rock matured into the 1970s, tone and craftsmanship became just as important as showmanship. Jimmy Page of Led Zeppelin carved out some of the most unforgettable riffs in history using his beloved Gibson Les Paul Standard. The thick, warm sound of Gibson guitars became synonymous with hard rock power. Around the same time, Eric Clapton and Jeff Beck refined a cleaner, expressive tone with Fender instruments, showing that subtlety could be just as powerful.

The 1980's

Then came the 1980s—a decade of flash, speed, and innovation. Eddie Van Halen changed the game with his homemade FrankenStrat, blending Fender-style design with Gibson-style pickups. His playing introduced tapping and other techniques that pushed the boundaries of what a guitar could do. Meanwhile, Angus Young made the Gibson SG roar with raw, stripped-down energy, and Slash brought the Les Paul back into the spotlight with soaring solos that defined arena rock.

The 1990's

The 1990s shifted the spotlight once again. Kurt Cobain of Nirvana didn’t rely on technical flash—instead, he used the guitar as a tool for emotion and rebellion. His raw, distorted sound helped define the grunge movement and proved that feeling mattered more than perfection.

Through every decade, two names have remained at the top: Gibson and Fender. Gibson guitars are known for their thick, warm tones—perfect for powerful riffs and sustain-heavy solos. Fender guitars, on the other hand, deliver a brighter, sharper sound that cuts through a mix with clarity. Together, they’ve shaped the sonic identity of rock music for generations.

International Guitar Month is more than a celebration—it’s a reminder. From the early days of Elvis to the revolutionary sounds of Hendrix, Page, Van Halen, and beyond, the guitar has remained the driving force behind countless songs and unforgettable moments. Whether it’s a screaming solo or a simple chord progression, the guitar continues to inspire musicians and fans alike.