I Thank You Friday- Paul Martinez

U.S. Marine Veteran and Michigan State Trooper Paul Martinez

Hello to all of our Veterans and 94.7 WCSX Classic Rock listeners. Friday is upon us and for this week, our I Thank You shout out goes to a local veteran in Roseville and after honorable discharge in the United States Marines, a Michigan State Trooper. This veteran continues to maintain strong Roseville ties and will be honored at this year's Memorial Day parade as Veteran Grand Marshal. Our I Thank You shout out goes to Paul Martinez.

U.S Marine Veteran Paul Martinez was nominated by WCSX listener and fellow City of Roseville resident Tyler Hudson who shared the news with WCSX in this thoughtful message.

Tyler: "Greetings WCSX Rock Crew. My name is Tyler and I've been rocking with the station for over 25 years. Recently at our neighborhood watch meeting it was announced that for the first time, our city will have not only a grand marshal for the annual Memorial Day Parade but will feature a Veteran Grand Marshal too. Dozens of well deserving individuals were nominated but it was the story and dedication of service and citizenship of Officer Paul Martinez that designated him as the very first Veteran Grand Marshall. His story is the stuff of a Hollywood movie, but at the end of the day, he's just an ordinary man who performed extraordinary feats in the line of duty."

The Call of Duty Must be Answered

The sentiment that was shared by listener Tyler echoes the same feeling of recognition shared by the Roseville Memorial Day Parade Committee on its decision to honor Veteran Paul Martinez as its honorary Veteran Grand Marshall. As recognized on their social media page, the story of Officer Martinez is one full of courage and one that showcases a call of duty being answered.

"The Roseville Memorial Day Parade Committee is honored to announce the Grand Marshal, as well as the first ever Veteran Grand Marshal, for the 2026 Roseville Memorial Day Parade! Our Veteran Grand Marshal is Roseville High School graduate and Marine Paul Martinez. The Parade Committee is excited to host Paul Martinez as our first ever Veteran Grand Marshal. Paul graduated Roseville High School in the Class of 1981.

Paul then enlisted in the Marines, where he served from 1981 - 1989. During that time, Paul was stationed at both Camp Lejeune and Camp Pendleton, both for 4 years each. Notably, Paul was serving in Beirut, Lebanon on October 23rd, 1983, when suicide bombers targeted the Multinational Force Barracks, killing 220 Marines, 18 Navy Sailors and 3 Army Soldiers. This attack was the deadliest single-day loss for the Marine Corps since Iwo Jima. Paul was a part of both the 24th Marine Amphibious Unit and the distinguished 1st Battalion, 8th Marines, nicknamed "The Beirut Battalion." Paul was awarded the Marine Corps Expeditionary Medal, the Navy Unit Commendation, the Combat Action Ribbon, the Sea Service Deployment w/1star, the Good Conduct Medal w/1star, the Certificate of Commendation and the Meritorious Unit Commendation.

After leaving the military, Paul became a Michigan State Trooper. Paul maintains strong Roseville ties to this day, and The Parade Committee is honored to host him on Memorial Day as our Veteran Grand Marshal."

Memorial Day: A Day of Rememberance

For some, the last Monday in the month of May is just an extra day off from work, but in all reality it's; A Day to remember the men & women who died serving this great country. This year's Roseville Memorial Day Parade is Monday May 25th, 2026. More information on the parade can be found by visiting/clicking on the City of Roseville page. For those who cannot attend, or would like to see the parade footage, visit the cities YouTube page.

For those here at 94.7 WCSX, we say THANK YOU Officer & U.S. Marine Veteran Paul Martinez!

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