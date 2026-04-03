Iron Maiden Announces Blaze Bayley as Performer at Anticipated EddFest

Iron Maiden chose Blaze Bayley to headline Friday night at the Maidenville stage during EddFest. The band's 50th anniversary bash takes place on July 10-11 at Knebworth Park in England. This news dropped as part of the rollout for the two-day event.

"I'm so excited to be invited to headline Friday night at EddFest, celebrating 50 years of Iron Maiden," Blaze Bayley said in a statement picked up by Iron Maiden's official website. "I am so proud of my two albums with the band and I'm really looking forward to playing some of the songs that we recorded together. Can't wait to see you all at the hallowed grounds of Knebworth!"

Bayley sang for Iron Maiden between 1994 and 1999. He recorded two albums with them. The X Factor came out in 1995, while Virtual XI arrived in 1998. Bayley worked with founder Steve Harris to write several tracks on those records.

Harris also brought in Gypsy's Kiss to play the Maidenville stage Friday night. He started that group back in 1974 with David Smith, who sang and played guitar. That was one year before Harris launched the metal band that would conquer the rock world. He mentioned that Gypsy's Kiss "was a big part of my musical heritage and it's really exciting to have them play at the Maidenville stage."

Friday's Maidenville second stage will showcase Stray, Maiden United, Airforce, Tony Moore's Awake, and Hair Metal Glamageddon. Saturday brings the main headliners plus The Darkness, The Hu, Airbourne, and The Almighty.

Gates open at 2 p.m. on Friday. Weekend campers get access to the Infinite Dreams Museum Experience, which lets visitors walk through a display packed with stage props and relics inspired by the Sunday Times bestseller book Infinite Dreams.