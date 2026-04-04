Gene Simmons M&G Details at Rock & Brews

Who's ready for a visit from Rock and Roll royalty? Gene Simmons is set to appear at the grand opening celebration of Rock & Brews, a brand he co-founded alongside bandmate Paul Stanley. And for a region that proudly claims “Detroit Rock City,” it feels like a pretty perfect fit. Would you like to be a part of the Gene Simmons M&G at Rock & Brews? I'll assume the answer is, "Yes!" Read on for details on how to make that happen.

The new Rock & Brews location officially opened its doors in March 2026 in downtown Royal Oak. The opening brings a three-story, music-driven restaurant and concert space to the area. The venue is massive. At roughly 12,000 square feet, the venue includes a main dining area, a live music stage, and even a rooftop Sky Lounge. The whole building is really well done, but my favorite space is the second-floor music venue.

Donielle Flynn The 2nd floor of Rock & Brews has a stage and is set up as a live music venue.

How to Attend Gene Simmons' M&G at Rock & Brews

100 people will be randomly selected to attend the ribbon-cutting and meet-and-greet with Gene Simmons. Entry forms are available at the restaurant location (208 W. Fifth St.) through April 6th, 2026. 100 people will be selected for the ribbon-cutting and meet-and-greet. No purchase is necessary, but guests can receive an additional entry for every $50 spent at the restaurant between March 30th and April 6th. Winners will be contacted on April 7th. The event will take place at 11:30 am on April 9th.

The Gene Simmons / Paul Stanley Vision

Rock & Brews isn’t just another themed restaurant; it’s part of a larger vision Simmons and Stanley launched back in 2012. The idea was simple: combine comfort food, craft beer, and a full-on rock experience into one place. Over the years, the concept has expanded across the country, but this Royal Oak location hits different. It’s the first in Michigan and leans heavily into Detroit’s deep musical legacy.

Inside, the space celebrates everything from MC5 to Iggy Pop, with artwork, posters, and memorabilia. Rock & Brews feels more like a curated tribute than corporate décor. Even the details, like guitar strap accents and drumstick lighting, show that this place was built by people who actually get rock and roll.

Gene Simmons Has Never Done Anything Halfway

From the beginning, KISS wasn’t just a band; it was a brand, a spectacle, and a full sensory experience. The band built its reputation on explosive live shows, face paint, fire-breathing, and songs that became arena rock staples. Simmons wasn’t just the bassist. He was the businessman behind much of the band’s empire. Simmons helped turn KISS into one of the most recognizable names in music history.

Even after KISS wrapped up its farewell tour in 2023, Simmons hasn’t slowed down. He’s continued working on projects that expand the KISS legacy: restaurants, media ventures, and live performances through his solo outfit, the Gene Simmons Band, and of course, the upcoming Gene Simmons' M&G at Rock & Brews.

This is More Than The Usual Restaurant Opening

This isn’t just a restaurant opening. It’s the launch of a live music hub. The second floor features a full concert stage, and the venue is already planning regular performances. Even better for fans: there’s talk that the Gene Simmons Band could take that stage later this fall, turning a dinner spot into a full-blown rock destination.

That’s the kind of thing that makes this more than just another night out. It’s an experience.

Opening day already featured live music, giveaways, and a charity tie-in benefiting local veterans, setting the tone for what Rock & Brews wants to be: a community spot with a rock-and-roll backbone. Add in 30-plus TVs, a massive LED screen, and a menu built around American classics and craft beer, and you’ve got something that works whether you’re there for a game, a show, or just a burger with a side of rock history.

Pro-Tip if You Haven't Visited Rock & Brews Yet

The city started work on the road in front of Rock & Brews the day before the restaurant first opened its doors. The front entrance is completely blocked off, and the current timetable for the road to be finished is Labor Day Weekend. Getting in is a little bit confusing during the construction. You need to enter from the side entrance pictured below.

Donielle Flynn This is the side entrance to Rock & Brews. During road construction. This is where you need to enter.

Rock & Brews Walkthrough