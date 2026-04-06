The Wild Story Behind a 1995 Jimmy Page Concert in Michigan

Jimmy Page on stage at the Palace of Auburn Hills 1995 for the Page/Plant Tour Photo by Ken Settle

It sounds like something out of a movie… but it actually happened right here in Michigan. An ex-fan at a Jimmy Page concert tried to "off Jimmy Page."

Concerts are usually about the music, the lights, and the memories fans take home. But sometimes, the people behind the lens, the photographers capturing those moments, have stories that go way beyond the stage. That’s exactly what happened when I checked in with Detroit concert photographer Ken Settle, who shared a wild and little-known story involving Jimmy Page during a Page and Plant show 30 years ago.

A Shocking Night at The Palace of Auburn Hills

March 31, 1995, at The Palace of Auburn Hills, the place was packed. On stage, two legends, Jimmy Page and Robert Plant, brought Led Zeppelin's music back to life for 20,000 fans.

Behind the scenes, though, something far more intense was unfolding. Here’s how Ken Settle remembers it:

“At this show, a crazed ex-fan, dropped down out of the seating behind the stage. He was armed with a pocket knife and tried to make it onto the stage. The man was screaming that he was going to ‘off Jimmy Page.’ It seems (he) was convinced there were satanic elements to the music and was compelled to try to take Page’s life.”

It’s the kind of story that makes you stop and say… wait, what?!

What Really Happened at the Jimmy Page Concert

Ken’s account aligns with verified reports from Ultimate Classic Rock, which confirmed that the attacker came dangerously close. Reports say Cunningham made it within about 50 feet of the stage.

Fortunately, the situation was stopped quickly. According to Ken: "A roadie and venue security took the man down before he could make it to the stage." Several people were stabbed while trying to apprehend the perpetrator. The wounds, fortunately, were minor, and the man was charged with three counts of felonious assault and one count of aggravated assault.

And here’s the most unbelievable part of the whole story: Jimmy Page had no idea it even happened.

The Show Must Go On

Despite the chaos unfolding just behind the scenes, Page continued performing without missing a beat. Reports say he went right into “Kashmir,” one of Zeppelin’s most powerful and iconic songs, completely unaware of how close things had come.

Fans in attendance likely had no clue either. To them, it was just another unforgettable night seeing Page and Plant bring Zeppelin classics back to life. But just a short distance away, security was dealing with a very real and very dangerous situation.

Rock Legends and Real-Life Moments

Stories like this are rare, but they’re a reminder of just how unpredictable live music can be. For artists like Jimmy Page, whose work with Led Zeppelin helped shape rock history, there’s always been a certain mystique surrounding the music. In this case, that mystique clearly affected at least one individual in a very troubling way.

Thankfully, the story ends without tragedy. No injuries. No interruption. Just a wild chapter in Michigan rock history that most fans never knew about.