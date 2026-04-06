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MADHOUSE BAR AND GRILL – Special Savings for Veterans

Service doesn’t happen once a year — and appreciation shouldn’t either. That’s why we’re declaring the calendar halfway point to Veterans Day — as “Halfway to Veterans Day.” Veterans can…

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Madhouse Bar & Grill

Service doesn’t happen once a year — and appreciation shouldn’t either. That's why we're declaring the calendar halfway point to Veterans Day — as “Halfway to Veterans Day.”

Veterans can enjoy this special offer:

OFFER: 10% off Dine In Only 

DATE: May 11, 2026

Address: 32787 Stephenson Hwy, Madison Heights, MI 48071

Website: http://www.madhousebarandgrill.com/

veteranoffers
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