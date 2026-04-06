MADHOUSE BAR AND GRILL – Special Savings for Veterans
Service doesn’t happen once a year — and appreciation shouldn’t either. That’s why we’re declaring the calendar halfway point to Veterans Day — as “Halfway to Veterans Day.” Veterans can…
Service doesn’t happen once a year — and appreciation shouldn’t either. That's why we're declaring the calendar halfway point to Veterans Day — as “Halfway to Veterans Day.”
Veterans can enjoy this special offer:
OFFER: 10% off Dine In Only
DATE: May 11, 2026
Address: 32787 Stephenson Hwy, Madison Heights, MI 48071
Website: http://www.madhousebarandgrill.com/