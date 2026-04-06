Sting’s ‘Desert Rose Reimagined’ Features New Versions of 2000 Single

Sting is back with a new EP surrounding his 2000 single “Desert Rose,” which the musician dropped on Friday, April 3.

The set, called Desert Rose Reimagined, features three new mixes and three extended mixes of the song, including a reimagined edition by Bedouin, which cis Middle Eastern-American duo Tamer Malki and Rami Abousabe.

"Channeling the cinematic spirit of the original, they seamlessly stretch the song's soundscape with deep house rhythms, down-tempo grooves, and international appeal," a statement says of the release and working with the duo. "The pair accent the track’s instantly recognizable North African stylings with Middle Eastern flair, bringing fresh fire to it."

Desert Rose Reimagined Has a World Flair From Sting

The set has a true world flair, and it also has remixes from South African artist and producer Zakes Bantwini and DJ and producer Darque.

"Over the years, he has consistently distinguished himself as an internationally celebrated Afro-House pioneer," a release says of Batwini. "Bantwini’s multiplatinum smash “Osama” took flight as a phenomenon and entrenched him as a fan favorite. He’s cooking up more music for release in the near future."

Desert Rose Reimagined is now available on the usual digital outlets.

In other news, Sting will be back in the U.S. for a new leg of his Sting 3.0 tour starting on May 6 in Hollywood, Florida. Find tour dates on his official website.

Back in 2022, Sting told Clash Music of his songwriting and lyrics that he believes "well-structured music is already telling you a story, long before any lyrics materialize it has a kind of abstract narrative."

He added in the interview, "It's my job to excavate these stories from the abstraction, maybe the way a sculptor will find the ghost of a figure inside a piece of stone. You work away at it and slowly the abstraction then comes to life. I listen intently to the music and simply ask it to tell me a story."