Bruce Springsteen Prepping 2024 Asbury Park Concert Release

Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band are gearing up to unveil their 2024 Sea.Hear.Now festival performance in Asbury Park, New Jersey, onto CD format.

It's great timing. There's something about Bruce Springsteen in Asbury Park that never really ages. The boardwalk shifts, the crowd cycles through, but the story stays put. So, it makes sense that he's bottling the September 2024 homecoming and sending it back out into the world this spring.

Bruce Springsteen's Asbury Park Concert Release From September 2024

Live From Asbury Park 2024 is getting a proper CD release on May 29, a few weeks after its five-LP turn on Record Store Day, which is on Saturday, April 18. The fresh release will feature thee discs and more than three hours of footage. It's not exactly subtle, but subtle has never been the point with the E Street Band.

The set includes classics such as "Born to Run" and "Thunder Road," because how could he leave those out? The deeper cuts are where things get interesting, though. "Blinded by the Light" shows up early in the set, still wiry and a little unpredictable. "Does This Bus Stop at 82nd Street?" slips in like an old inside joke. "The E Street Shuffle" and "Meeting Across the River" are songs that just stretch out and breathe in the night air, making for perfect tunes for a Springsteen concert and live release.