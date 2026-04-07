O’CONNOR’S PUBLIC HOUSE – Special Savings for Veterans
Service doesn’t happen once a year — and appreciation shouldn’t either. That’s why we’re declaring the calendar halfway point to Veterans Day — as “Halfway to Veterans Day.” Veterans can…
Service doesn’t happen once a year — and appreciation shouldn’t either. That's why we're declaring the calendar halfway point to Veterans Day — as “Halfway to Veterans Day.”
Veterans can enjoy this special offer:
OFFER: 15% discount
DATE: May 11, 2026
ADDRESS: 324 S Main St., Rochester, MI 48307
Website: www.oconnorsrochester.com