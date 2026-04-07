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Opening Day 2026 Fans Flock to The Elwood & WCSX

Hello 94.7 WCSX fans and Detroit Tiger Fans. Many Tiger fans are familiar with former legendary announcer Ernie Harwell and his reading of “The Voice of the Turtle” poem. For…

Austin Zidar
Opening Day Detroit Tigers 2026

Reba and her party are ready to rock with WCSX and cheer on the Tigers.

Austin Zidar

Hello 94.7 WCSX fans and Detroit Tiger Fans. Many Tiger fans are familiar with former legendary announcer Ernie Harwell and his reading of "The Voice of the Turtle" poem. For fans, it's the unofficial start of spring and another season of baseball and the hope for a championship to finally be brought to the Motor City.

Opening Day 2026, certainly felt like spring, as temperatures climbed close to 70 degrees at gametime first pitch. Over 40,000 fans packed into Comerica Park to watch the Detroit Tigers take on the St. Louis Cardinals. For those who may not had a ticket to the game, the good times flowed just across the street from the ballpark as the Elwood Bar & Grill and 94.7 WCSX kept the good brews, chews, and classic rock plenty on hand for all in attendance to Opening Day.

Fans poured onto the streets of Adams & Brush and were lining up as early as 7am waiting to stake their spot and celebrate Opening Day the best way possible. The 94.7 WCSX promo team and morning talent co-host Jenny Jenny kept the classic rock spinning and swag on hand as limited-edition Opening Day t-shirts and concert tickets were hotter than the smell of hot dogs and onions on the Elwood's grill.

Plenty of fans showed up to let 94.7 WCSX know how they were Crazy 'Bout Those Tigers and that when it comes to Opening Day, there isn't a fan base that comes close to the passion Detroit Tiger fans have.

A special thanks to all the Elwood staff for having WCSX the #1 Classic Rock station in Detroit the closest to all the Opening Day action, and for keeping the good times rolling all season long.

Opening Day Detroit Tigers 2026
94.7 WCSX is at the Elwood Bar & Grill ready to play "Centerfield"
Opening Day Detroit Tigers 2026
“Lo, the Winter’s passed, the rain is over and gone, the flowers appear on the Earth, the time for the singing of birds has come. And the voice of the turtle is heard in our land.”
Opening Day Detroit Tigers 2026
Fans began filling the streets around Comerica Park as early as 7am.
Opening Day Detroit Tigers 2026
Reba and her party are ready to rock with WCSX and cheer on the Tigers.
Opening Day Detroit Tigers 2026
No strike outs with 94.7 WCSX, just Hit, after Hit, after Hit.
Opening Day Detroit Tigers 2026
When you're a Classic Rock fan but you gotta go to a Tiger's game.
Opening Day Detroit Tigers 2026
Jenny Jenny and her fans getting a hold of those limited-edition Opening Day shirts.
Opening Day Detroit Tigers 2026
As David Puddy from Seinfeld would say, "You gotta support the team."
Opening Day Detroit Tigers 2026
WINNER WINNER's courtesy of WCSX JENNY JENNY!
Opening Day Detroit Tigers 2026
This isn't Always Sunny In Philadelphia's Green Man, its Detroit and it's Orange Man!
Opening Day Detroit Tigers 2026
These gals are ready to say GO TIGERS!
Opening Day Detroit Tigers 2026
Those WCSX Opening Day Shirts look great with a Tiger's win!
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94.7 WCSXDetroit TigersDetroit Tigers Opening Dayelwood bar & grillwcsx
Austin ZidarEditor
When he's not busy spinning his newest vinyl record purchase or crate digging for that hard-to-find grail at one of the many record shops, you can find Austin on the streets of Detroit with the WCSX promo team rocking out to all things classic rock.
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