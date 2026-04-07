Opening Day 2026 Fans Flock to The Elwood & WCSX

Reba and her party are ready to rock with WCSX and cheer on the Tigers.

Hello 94.7 WCSX fans and Detroit Tiger Fans. Many Tiger fans are familiar with former legendary announcer Ernie Harwell and his reading of "The Voice of the Turtle" poem. For fans, it's the unofficial start of spring and another season of baseball and the hope for a championship to finally be brought to the Motor City.

Opening Day 2026, certainly felt like spring, as temperatures climbed close to 70 degrees at gametime first pitch. Over 40,000 fans packed into Comerica Park to watch the Detroit Tigers take on the St. Louis Cardinals. For those who may not had a ticket to the game, the good times flowed just across the street from the ballpark as the Elwood Bar & Grill and 94.7 WCSX kept the good brews, chews, and classic rock plenty on hand for all in attendance to Opening Day.

Fans poured onto the streets of Adams & Brush and were lining up as early as 7am waiting to stake their spot and celebrate Opening Day the best way possible. The 94.7 WCSX promo team and morning talent co-host Jenny Jenny kept the classic rock spinning and swag on hand as limited-edition Opening Day t-shirts and concert tickets were hotter than the smell of hot dogs and onions on the Elwood's grill.

Plenty of fans showed up to let 94.7 WCSX know how they were Crazy 'Bout Those Tigers and that when it comes to Opening Day, there isn't a fan base that comes close to the passion Detroit Tiger fans have.

A special thanks to all the Elwood staff for having WCSX the #1 Classic Rock station in Detroit the closest to all the Opening Day action, and for keeping the good times rolling all season long.